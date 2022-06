Most of what we hear about in the world today is bad. We are so divided, uncaring and on and on. There are lots of good things too and we should concentrate on that. For instance: when I fell at the Concordia Courthouse a week or so ago. There were four ladies who came to help me. They couldn't have been nicer and more helpful and caring. From putting the lenses back on my glasses to taking my car and groceries home and supplying me with Kleenex as I bled all over.

15 HOURS AGO