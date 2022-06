1. Statement of Purpose 2. CV/Resume 3. Writing sample 4. Three letters of recommendation. The fully online Public Relation’s Master’s Degree from The University of Southern Mississippi is made for professionals who have a passion for sharing peoples stories and helping organizations grow. Our online Public Relations program provides students with the knowledge they need to advance their careers or to switch to an exciting new field that involves social media, digital media, and creating messages across all platforms!

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 11 HOURS AGO