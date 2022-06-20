ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Miss Alabama celebrating 100 years

By Submitted
thehomewoodstar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miss Alabama Organization is commemorating its 100th anniversary the end of June. The milestone actually occurred last year, but due to COVID limitations, the celebration is occurring this year. 40 candidates from around the state will arrive on the campus of Samford University on Sunday, June 26, to...

thehomewoodstar.com

