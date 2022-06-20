Palmetto Primary Care Physicians (PPCP) Forms Partnership with agilon health to Transform Health Care for Seniors in South Carolina
Columbia, SC - Palmetto Primary Care Physicians (“PPCP”), South Carolina’s largest independent multi-specialty physician’s group, and agilon health (“agilon”), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, have entered a long-term partnership to create a better healthcare experience for senior patients through a new value-based primary care...sodacitybizwire.com
