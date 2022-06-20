ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Palmetto Primary Care Physicians (PPCP) Forms Partnership with agilon health to Transform Health Care for Seniors in South Carolina

Columbia, SC - Palmetto Primary Care Physicians (“PPCP”), South Carolina’s largest independent multi-specialty physician’s group, and agilon health (“agilon”), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, have entered a long-term partnership to create a better healthcare experience for senior patients through a new value-based primary care...

IMPH Releases Guide for Local Policymakers in Use of Opioid Settlement Funds

The South Carolina Institute of Medicine and Public Health (IMPH), in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS), hosted a press conference regarding the recent opioid settlement and released IMPH’s new report: South Carolina’s Guide to Approved Uses for Investing Opioid Settlement Funds. The report includes recommendations by a group of subject matter experts and is meant to serve as a resource for county and municipal policymakers on appropriate strategies that can be funded by South Carolina opioid settlement funds from this and future settlements.
City of Aiken Achieves Smoke-Free Palmetto State Certification

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Aiken has joined other certified, smoke-free locations in South Carolina by earning a Smoke-Free Palmetto State Certification, an honor awarded to deserving municipalities identified by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). The state health agency is honored to recognize these places as more of them choose to provide smoke-free protection to their residents. Clean air – free from secondhand smoke and aerosol produced by e-cigarettes/vapes – remains the standard to protect the health of communities everywhere. More than half of all South Carolinians live in places that don’t guarantee clean, indoor air free from secondhand smoke.
LS3P Welcomes Summer Intern Nehemiah Ashford-Carroll

LS3P welcomes Nehemiah Ashford-Carroll, who joins the firm’s Columbia office team as a summer intern. Ashford-Carroll, a Harvard University student pursuing a Master of Architecture, is passionate about improving the social and built environment through design excellence. Ashford-Carroll earned a Bachelor of Arts in Architecture with a minor in Sustainability from Clemson University in 2021, where he won the Cameron Chase Huntley Award and the Alpha Rho Chi Medal and served as Co-President of Clemson’s chapter of the National Organization of Minority Students (cNOMAS).
The SEFA Group Announces New Vice President of SEFA Industrial Solutions

The SEFA Group announces today that Wiley Blankenship has been promoted to Vice President of SEFA Industrial Solutions. Blankenship will be responsible for leading the operations of SEFA’s industrial construction and installation services. “We are very excited to have Wiley Blankenship help guide this growing division of our company,”...
