Palmetto Primary Care Physicians (PPCP) Forms Partnership with agilon health to Transform Health Care for Seniors in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Aiken has joined other certified, smoke-free locations in South Carolina by earning a Smoke-Free Palmetto State Certification, an honor awarded to deserving municipalities identified by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). The state health agency is honored to recognize these places as more of them choose to provide smoke-free protection to their residents. Clean air – free from secondhand smoke and aerosol produced by e-cigarettes/vapes – remains the standard to protect the health of communities everywhere. More than half of all South Carolinians live in places that don’t guarantee clean, indoor air free from secondhand smoke.

AIKEN, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO