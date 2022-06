Upscale children’s boutique RUE + ROE is coming to 217 Market St W in Gaithersburg, the former site of My Big Finds (now located at 129 Commerce Square Pl. in the in the Kentlands.) According to the owners, RUE + ROE offers hard-to-find, carefully curated childrenswear, shoppable online and in person. The store also plans on hosting small-scale events and activities for children and families, with a focus in supporting local businesses. Construction is scheduled to start this month and they are hoping to be open by the end of the summer.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO