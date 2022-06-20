ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Reward offered in DC mass shooting that killed 15-year-old boy

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07wgpa_0gGcSDFg00
Police officers in bulletproof vests behind cordon tape kali9/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help after a mass shooting broke out in Washington, D.C., killing a 15-year-old boy.

The Sunday night shooting took place during a festival called "Moechella," which was celebrating Juneteenth, officials said.

The 15-year-old boy, identified by his first name Chase, was killed and three people, including a D.C. Metropolitan police officer, were injured, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said.

The officer is expected to be OK and the two civilians were listed in stable condition, officials said Sunday night.

No suspects are in custody, authorities said.

Police are collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses, Contee said in a statement Monday.

A reward up to $25,000 has been offered for information leading to the gunman’s arrest and conviction.

"The person who took Chase's life and brought this violence to our community must be held accountable," Contee said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Washington man recovering after he was shot in mouth by armed robbers

PARKLAND, Wash. — A Washington man is recovering at home after he was shot in the mouth by armed robbers on Friday. According to KIRO, Matthew Phillips was getting ready to take his daughter, Bailey, 3, to daycare when he said a man with an AR-15-like rifle came up come from behind an RV. Phillips said the man allegedly held the rifle to the back window where Bailey was sitting and asked for money. The man then made his way to the driver’s side of the truck and Phillips quickly was able to get the rifle away from him.
PARKLAND, WA
WSB Radio

FBI: Naval reservist said he stormed Capitol with Proud Boys

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A U.S. Naval reservist who was assigned to an agency that operates spy satellites told an undercover FBI agent that he stormed the U.S. Capitol with members of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and has espoused anti-government and antisemitic ideologies, federal authorities said in court records unsealed on Thursday.
MCLEAN, VA
WSB Radio

Agents search home of Trump-era Justice Dept. official

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal agents have searched the Virginia home of a Trump-era Justice Department official who championed efforts by President Donald Trump to overturn the results of the 2020 election and who is expected to be prominently featured in a House hearing Thursday on the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol.
LORTON, VA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
38K+
Followers
77K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy