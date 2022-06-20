Earl Scott

Judith Ann Schaller, 78, Plymouth, died Friday, June 17, 2022, at her home. She was born Oct. 2, 1943. She married Herb Schaller on June 10, 1967; he survives. She is also survived by her sons, Steve (Leanne) Schaller, Rochester, Vince (Lanette) Schaller, Lamoni, Iowa, Dan (Stephanie) Schaller, Culver, Ben (Linda) Schaller, Plymouth; daughter Laura (Jon) Langfeldt; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandson; twin sister, Joyce (Don) Satoski, Union Mills; twin siblings, Rita (Chuck) Hennings, Coco, Fla. and Ralph (Ruth) Gerold, Cedar Lake; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Carolyn Gerold, Greenville, Ohio, John Schaller, Robert (Judy) Schaller, Harry Roe, Laura Halfman, Margaret (Steve) Hill, Donna (Norman) Johnson and Susan (Chuck) Herr.
Bard A. Speheger, 69, Plymouth, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, in his home. He was born Feb. 11, 1953. Bard is survived by his daughter, Sarah Popi; his son, Aaron Speheger; his two grandchildren; and his brother, Benjamin (Laura) Speheger, Indianapolis. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is in charge of...
Rocky Devon Bays, 57, died June 19, 2022. He was born Aug. 19, 1964. Rocky is survived by his significant other, Gail Hite, Warsaw; five children, Katherine Scott, Warsaw, Amanda (Adam) Graf, Akron, Rochelle “Little Rock” (Brett) Devenney, North Manchester, Rocky Tyrone Jr. (Hayle) Bays, Florida and Chassidy Swihart, Akron; 14 grandchildren; and his first wife, Eileen Bays. Also surviving are five siblings, Brenda (Don) Beck, Wooster, Rodney Lee Bays (significant other Kit Bounds), Wooster, Rick (Martha) Bays, Wooster, Glenda (Ben) Michael, Wooster and Lori (Steve) Patrick, Fla.
Matthew Garrett DeWald, 41, Warsaw, died Monday, June 20, 2022, while surrounded by his loving family at home. Born Aug. 13, 1980, “Matt” as most knew him, was the son of Michael Garrett and Sally (Colby) DeWald. He was born in Owosso, Mich. and spent most of his lifetime in the Warsaw area. He attended Ivy Tech Community College and Tribeca Flashpoint Media Arts Academy, Chicago, Ill.
Glenn Eugene “Gene” Copeland, 98, Logansport, formerly of Wabash, died at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Logansport. He was born June 30, 1923. He married Betty Tate on April 1, 1945; she preceded him in death. He is survived by three children,...
Dorthea Mae Booth, 85, Wabash, died at 11 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Rolling Meadows Healthcare Center, LaFontaine. She was born April 1, 1937. She married James Booth on Sep. 23, 1956; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, Ellie (Donald) Davis, Marion, Barry (Cindy)...
Kyle Lee Ousnamer, 32, Plymouth, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, in his home. He was born Feb. 4, 1990. He is survived by his mother, Rosalie Ousnamer, Plymouth; and his paternal grandmother, Esther Berger, Plymouth. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Virginia “Ginger” Bell, 82, Plymouth, died Monday, June 20, 2022, in her home. She was born March 15, 1940. She married Brian Bell on July 21, 1980; he survives. Ginger is survived by her husband, Brian; her son, Chris Scott Jones, Seattle, Wash.; her two grandchildren; her four great-grandchildren; and her brother, Gene Robinson, Seattle, Wash.
Phyllis L. Malott, 90, Walton, died Monday, June 20, 2022, in her residence. She was born Sep. 19, 1931. She is survived by are three daughters, Billie J. Mabrey, Walton, Vicki Galloway, Rochester and Kendra (Clark) Winn, Lucerne; four sons, Allen Maroney, Adamsboro, “Buck” Maroney, Lucerne, Tom Maroney, Lucerne and Dennis Maroney, Lucerne, 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, JoAnn (Jim) Gates, Fulton and Hermaline (Joe) Jenkins, Peru.
Janice G. Morgan, 61, South Whitley, died at 8:15 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 28, 1960. She is survived by her two sons, Nathen R. (Crystal) Morgan, Bluffton and Ian J. (Jennifer) Morgan, Katy, Texas; three grandchildren; her mother, Nila Price, Columbia City; and a brother, Eugene Rothgeb, Claypool.
John “JB” Routh, 83, North Webster, died Feb. 4, 2022, at the Elkhart General Hospital with his wife, Cyndi, at his side. He was born Nov. 12, 1938, in Muncie, to John and Caroline (Orr) Routh. John worked for GM in Muncie for many years; he retired in 1984. He was a member and past commander of the North Webster American Legion SAL. He was an avid stamp collector, and served as the president of the Muncie Stamp Club. JB was also a member of the Wawasee Community Bible Church.
Elke Woxland, 74, Warsaw, died just before 9 p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born Sep. 11, 1947. She married Stanley Woxland in May 1976; he survives. She is also survived by her children, Diane Woxland and Katherine (Christopher) Osborn; stepchildren, Jeanette (John)...
Nila J. Greenlee, 90, Plymouth, died Saturday evening, June 18, 2022. She was born Oct. 27, 1931. She married Roger Greenlee; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her four grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
David W. Greenlee, 58, died Friday, June 17, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth. He was born June 1, 1964. He is survived by his son, Jordan (Alexis) Taylor, Argos. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Louise Udell, 69, Columbia City, formerly of Joliet, Ill., died Friday, June 17, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born June 27, 1952. She is survived by her three daughters, Michelle (Bill) Mills, Kathleen “Kat” (Kyle) Egolf and Jessica (Matthew) Colby; nine grandchildren; and sisters, Elizabeth (John) Lancaster and Patricia (Chuck) Kwasniewski.
Nyah Elizabeth Weber was stillborn at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. She is survived by her mother, Hannah Rose Hackworth Weber; grandparents, Leslee (Josh) Robinson and Eric Weber; and great-grandparents, Dave (Deb) Hackworth and Joe (Rose) Weber. DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home is in charge...
Rose Marie Kauffman, 89, Goshen, died at 3:54 p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. She was born Dec. 1, 1932. She married Donald Kauffman on Jan. 3, 1953; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three daughters, Evelyn (Jerry) Nettrouer, New Paris, Janet Kauffman, Goshen and...
Dennis E. Carlson, 74, Rochester, died at 5:55 a.m., Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Center for Hospice, Mishawaka. Dennis was born Sept. 14, 1947, in Rochester, to the late Francis Truman and Martha Jean (Stretch) Carlson. He was married on July 2, 1967, in Gridley, Calif., to Mary Louisa Neves; she survives.
