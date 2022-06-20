ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, IN

Nila Greenlee

By Stasia Hudak
inkfreenews.com
 2 days ago

Nila J. Greenlee, 90, Plymouth, died Saturday evening, June 18,...

www.inkfreenews.com

inkfreenews.com

Bard Speheger

Bard A. Speheger, 69, Plymouth, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, in his home. He was born Feb. 11, 1953. Bard is survived by his daughter, Sarah Popi; his son, Aaron Speheger; his two grandchildren; and his brother, Benjamin (Laura) Speheger, Indianapolis. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is in charge of...
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kyle Ousnamer

Kyle Lee Ousnamer, 32, Plymouth, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, in his home. He was born Feb. 4, 1990. He is survived by his mother, Rosalie Ousnamer, Plymouth; and his paternal grandmother, Esther Berger, Plymouth. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Keith Losey — UPDATED

Keith E. Losey, 66, Warsaw, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his home. He was born June 5, 1956. He is survived by his longtime love, Georgia Yarnall; his daughters, Kate and Robin Losey; his mother, Millie; and his brother, Jay (Elizabeth) Losey. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services are...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Rocky Bays

Rocky Devon Bays, 57, died June 19, 2022. He was born Aug. 19, 1964. Rocky is survived by his significant other, Gail Hite, Warsaw; five children, Katherine Scott, Warsaw, Amanda (Adam) Graf, Akron, Rochelle “Little Rock” (Brett) Devenney, North Manchester, Rocky Tyrone Jr. (Hayle) Bays, Florida and Chassidy Swihart, Akron; 14 grandchildren; and his first wife, Eileen Bays. Also surviving are five siblings, Brenda (Don) Beck, Wooster, Rodney Lee Bays (significant other Kit Bounds), Wooster, Rick (Martha) Bays, Wooster, Glenda (Ben) Michael, Wooster and Lori (Steve) Patrick, Fla.
WARSAW, IN
City
Plymouth, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
Plymouth, IN
Obituaries
inkfreenews.com

David Greenlee

David W. Greenlee, 58, died Friday, June 17, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth. He was born June 1, 1964. He is survived by his son, Jordan (Alexis) Taylor, Argos. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Phyllis Malott

Phyllis L. Malott, 90, Walton, died Monday, June 20, 2022, in her residence. She was born Sep. 19, 1931. She is survived by are three daughters, Billie J. Mabrey, Walton, Vicki Galloway, Rochester and Kendra (Clark) Winn, Lucerne; four sons, Allen Maroney, Adamsboro, “Buck” Maroney, Lucerne, Tom Maroney, Lucerne and Dennis Maroney, Lucerne, 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, JoAnn (Jim) Gates, Fulton and Hermaline (Joe) Jenkins, Peru.
WALTON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Joshua Owens — PENDING

Joshua Owens, 38, Warsaw, died Monday, June 20, 2022, in his home. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Walter Scobie Sr.

Walter Edward Scobie Sr., 82, Rochester, died at 3:04 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born June 29, 1939. He married Sharon Eisler on Jan. 1, 1959; she survives. He is also survived by three children, Laura S. “Lori” (Jack) Riggs, Tamora “Tammy” (Amado)...
ROCHESTER, IN
Obituaries
Obituaries
inkfreenews.com

Matthew DeWald — UPDATED

Matthew Garrett DeWald, 41, Warsaw, died Monday, June 20, 2022, while surrounded by his loving family at home. Born Aug. 13, 1980, “Matt” as most knew him, was the son of Michael Garrett and Sally (Colby) DeWald. He was born in Owosso, Mich. and spent most of his lifetime in the Warsaw area. He attended Ivy Tech Community College and Tribeca Flashpoint Media Arts Academy, Chicago, Ill.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Glenn ‘Gene’ Copeland

Glenn Eugene “Gene” Copeland, 98, Logansport, formerly of Wabash, died at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Logansport. He was born June 30, 1923. He married Betty Tate on April 1, 1945; she preceded him in death. He is survived by three children,...
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Elke Woxland — UPDATED

Elke Woxland, 74, Warsaw, died just before 9 p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born Sep. 11, 1947. She married Stanley Woxland in May 1976; he survives. She is also survived by her children, Diane Woxland and Katherine (Christopher) Osborn; stepchildren, Jeanette (John)...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dorthea Booth

Dorthea Mae Booth, 85, Wabash, died at 11 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Rolling Meadows Healthcare Center, LaFontaine. She was born April 1, 1937. She married James Booth on Sep. 23, 1956; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, Ellie (Donald) Davis, Marion, Barry (Cindy)...
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

John ‘JB’ Routh — UPDATED

John “JB” Routh, 83, North Webster, died Feb. 4, 2022, at the Elkhart General Hospital with his wife, Cyndi, at his side. He was born Nov. 12, 1938, in Muncie, to John and Caroline (Orr) Routh. John worked for GM in Muncie for many years; he retired in 1984. He was a member and past commander of the North Webster American Legion SAL. He was an avid stamp collector, and served as the president of the Muncie Stamp Club. JB was also a member of the Wawasee Community Bible Church.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Aureus Randall

Aureus Drake Randall, 31, Churubusco, died Friday, June 17, 2022. He was born March 24, 1991. He is survived by his mother and father, Drake and Tammy Randall; his fiancé, Camarie Elliott; his two sons, Sylus and Elyus; his two sisters, Ashley Mourey and Ajah Randall; and his grandmothers, Nancy Gillenwater and Rosalinda Randall.
CHURUBUSCO, IN
inkfreenews.com

Carolyn Hinen

Carolyn A. Hinen, 81, Columbia City, died at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Sage Bluff Health and Rehabilitation Center, Fort Wayne. She was born Dec. 27, 1940. She is survived by her sisters, Martha Anspach and Marylin (Darwin) Zumbrun, both of Columbia City; and brother, Dale (Sharon) Hinen, Columbia City.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dennis Carlson — UPDATED

Dennis E. Carlson, 74, Rochester, died at 5:55 a.m., Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Center for Hospice, Mishawaka. Dennis was born Sept. 14, 1947, in Rochester, to the late Francis Truman and Martha Jean (Stretch) Carlson. He was married on July 2, 1967, in Gridley, Calif., to Mary Louisa Neves; she survives.
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Galen Fugate — UPDATED

Galen K. Fugate, 74, Silver Lake, formerly of Pierceton, died Thursday evening, June 16, 2022, at home. He was born Aug. 8, 1947, in Burlington, Ky., the son of (the late) Robert K. and Ethel (Spencer) Fugate. Galen served his country proudly in the U.S. Army, stationed primarily in Korea...
PIERCETON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Mary Udell

Mary Louise Udell, 69, Columbia City, formerly of Joliet, Ill., died Friday, June 17, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born June 27, 1952. She is survived by her three daughters, Michelle (Bill) Mills, Kathleen “Kat” (Kyle) Egolf and Jessica (Matthew) Colby; nine grandchildren; and sisters, Elizabeth (John) Lancaster and Patricia (Chuck) Kwasniewski.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dr. Dennis Stouder

Dr. Dennis A. Stouder, 84, Warsaw, died May 7, 2022, at his farm in Nashville, Tenn. He is survived by two daughters and a grandson.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Earl Tipton Sr.

Earl Ray Tipton Sr., 88, Albion, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at home. He was born April 24, 1934. He worked for Dana in Syracuse and was a member of the American Legion in Churubusco. He married Lee Patty on Sep. 6, 1985; she survives. He is also survived by...
ALBION, IN

