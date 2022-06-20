Nila Greenlee

Rocky Devon Bays, 57, died June 19, 2022. He was born Aug. 19, 1964. Rocky is survived by his significant other, Gail Hite, Warsaw; five children, Katherine Scott, Warsaw, Amanda (Adam) Graf, Akron, Rochelle “Little Rock” (Brett) Devenney, North Manchester, Rocky Tyrone Jr. (Hayle) Bays, Florida and Chassidy Swihart, Akron; 14 grandchildren; and his first wife, Eileen Bays. Also surviving are five siblings, Brenda (Don) Beck, Wooster, Rodney Lee Bays (significant other Kit Bounds), Wooster, Rick (Martha) Bays, Wooster, Glenda (Ben) Michael, Wooster and Lori (Steve) Patrick, Fla.
