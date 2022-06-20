Nila Greenlee

John “JB” Routh, 83, North Webster, died Feb. 4, 2022, at the Elkhart General Hospital with his wife, Cyndi, at his side. He was born Nov. 12, 1938, in Muncie, to John and Caroline (Orr) Routh. John worked for GM in Muncie for many years; he retired in 1984. He was a member and past commander of the North Webster American Legion SAL. He was an avid stamp collector, and served as the president of the Muncie Stamp Club. JB was also a member of the Wawasee Community Bible Church.

NORTH WEBSTER, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO