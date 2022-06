BERLIN, NEW HAMPSHIRE – A Holliston youth was injured in an ATV crash at Jericho State Park in New Hampshire on Thursday, June 23. About 3:40 p.m., Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department were informed of an ATV crash involving a youth operator on Brook Road in Jericho State Park. Berlin Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene, as well as members of Berlin EMS and a Conservation Officer.

BERLIN, NH ・ 13 HOURS AGO