Wheaton, IL

Big surprise of a flathead catfish while fishing for smallmouth bass on the Kankakee River

nypressnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid King caught a 32-pound, 3-ounce, 39-inch flathead catfish on June 12 while fishing for smallmouth bass on the Kankakee River. The Wheaton man was using a Livingston Lures lipless crankbait. I’m...

nypressnews.com

evanstonroundtable.com

What’s up with that: Why are the big fish schooling near the NU bridge?

What is big, scarily unattractive and gathering underneath and on both sides of the bridge connecting Northwestern University’s campus with the lake fill area?. The RoundTable was surprised at the answer. But really, the RoundTable was just generally surprised at the behavior of the fish: More big fish than...
CHICAGO, IL
US News and World Report

24 Top Weekend Getaways From Chicago

Known as the birthplace of the skyscraper, Chicago is home to award-winning restaurants, top sports teams and prized cultural treasures. But when you need a break from the excitement of the nation's third largest city, there are countless getaways within easy driving distance. You can explore rural Illinois or enjoy neighboring Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa or Michigan all within a weekend. Whether you're planning a romantic getaway to a small-town bed-and-breakfast or a family-friendly trip to a water park resort, these nearby Midwest destinations will relieve the stress of big city life.
CHICAGO, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Livingston, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Wheaton, IL
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Wheaton, IL
Lifestyle
WGNtv.com

What is the rule for determining the distance of lightning when you hear its thunder?

What is the rule for determining the distance of lightning when you hear its thunder?. It is a simple thing to do. Count the number of seconds that pass between the flash of lightning and the crack of thunder that follows it: then divide that number by five. The result gives the distance in miles between you and the closest part of the lightning bolt. The calculation is based on the speed of sound in air. Lightning is essentially seen at the instant it occurs, even from a considerable distance. Sound travels at around 1100 ft/second so the sound of thunder travels roughly 1 mile every 5 seconds. Lightning kills about 50 people per year in the United States and can strike several miles from the main precipitation core of a thunderstorm.
SCIENCE
fox32chicago.com

'The Great Race' rolls through Plainfield for first time ever

PLAINFIELD, Ill. - Some classic cars were rolling into the southwest suburbs Wednesday night. It was the first time "The Great Race" had passed through Plainfield. The event can draw huge crowds and planning for it took months, but the fire chief said they were ready. "This started planning two...
PLAINFIELD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Unique name, unique approach to proposed restaurant

In Sandwich, there has always been the usual ribbing or disbelief from outsiders about the city’s name. But one entrepreneur is taking advantage of that name. He’s calling his new venture Sandwich’s Sandwiches. Located on Route 34 in the downtown, Luke Goucher described his proposed restaurant to...
SANDWICH, IL
Eater

Where to Eat Empanadas in Chicago

Originating in Spain, empanadas spread throughout Latin America where the snack developed numerous regional variations. Luckily Chicago’s diverse food scene means it’s easy to try versions from Argentina, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Peru, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico, along with fusions of the different styles and explore the differences between baked and fried preparations and the numerous sweet or savory fillings like beef, cheese, and plantains. Another key element is the dipping sauces ranging from garlicky chimichurri to spicy salsa. These 14 spots provide a delicious sampling. Customers don’t have to worry about ordering too many in the name of experimentation since empanadas usually reheat very well in an oven.
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Missing 16-year-old girl from Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin spotted in Lake County, family says

A 16-year-old girl remains missing after she ran away from her parents’ home early Saturday morning in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. She was reportedly spotted in Lake County shortly after going missing, her uncle said. Jason Camara told Lake and McHenry County Scanner that his wife’s 16-year-old niece, Fiona Daujotas, went missing from her home in […] The post Missing 16-year-old girl from Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin spotted in Lake County, family says appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
NBC Chicago

When is This Year's Chicago Air and Water Show?

The Chicago Air and Water Show, a long-time fixture on the summer calendar in the city, is set to make its way back to the lakeshore later this year, with free admission and all sorts of fun on the docket for attendees. According to the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs...
CHICAGO, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Kankakee, IL

Kankakee County, Illinois, is home to historical sites, beautiful parks, and fun activities for the whole family. Located 50 miles south of Chicago, Kankakee is the primary county in the Kankakee-Bourbonnais-Bradley Metropolitan Statistical Area. The city was established in 1853 when the Illinois Central Road was built through the county.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Homeowner sends warning to people getting their first house, expensive problems that could lie ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you've been the first in your family to do anything big, like move away from home, or go to college, it can be intimidating.For the woman you're about to meet, it was buying a home. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports, her dream became a faulty, expensive reality and she doesn't want you to make the same mistakes. As a first time homebuyer, you'd hope Tinuke Akinyelure would be proud to show off her place in the world. "All everything is separating. So you see all the panels are separating from the the wall and that's...
CHICAGO, IL
northernpublicradio.org

Following in their mothers' footsteps - Three Naperville girls create a teenage version of an adult storytelling platform

A storytelling platform has sprouted its first fruit. Three northern Illinois teenagers are following in their mothers’ footsteps by telling one story at a time. Jillian Katz, Saavi Krishnan, and Janaki Amerson came together to create Sprout. This Naperville organization provides an outlet for teenagers to share their experiences through spoken word. The producers are all children of The People Tree producers. The People Tree gives adults the opportunity to tell their stories in a public setting.
NAPERVILLE, IL

