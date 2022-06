The late bassist and former Warwick colleague, saluted by Chris P. Dekker, editor of De Bassist. Ove Bosch has passed away at the age of 51. He was not only the man behind Warwick’s Bass Camp, but also a writer, journalist, and bass teacher. Above all, he was a beloved family man. He leaves behind his wife and daughter, and we wish his family and friends strength with their enormous loss.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO