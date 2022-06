Some types of dog anxiety are fairly easy to understand: When your dog cowers under the table during a thunderstorm, you know it’s not crazy about loud noises. Other reactions aren’t so easy to figure out. After all, dogs can’t exactly verbalize what is going on when they are stressed. That leaves pet parents with plenty of questions about dog behavior. Can dogs cry when you leave them alone? Is it possible for them to have dog depression? We spoke to top veterinarians and asked them to explain why our precious pups get stressed—and what we can do to help.

PETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO