Back in February, former Minnesota cop Kim Potter was sentenced to two years in prison for the murder of 20-year-old Daunte Wright – and now Wright’s family has a multi-million dollar settlement in relation to the death. his. It has just been announced that the city of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota has officially agreed to award Daunte Wright’s family $3.2 million for his unjust death.

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO