This filling station for bites and beer is now open in downtown Gainesville

Standard Service, pictured April 21, 2022, will feature self-service taps in downtown Gainesville. - photo by Shannon Casas

The doors to downtown Gainesville’s newest gastropub are now open.

Standard Service Restaurant & Taproom is set to serve its first round of dinner fare at 5 p.m. Monday, June 20, inside the former gas station at 400 Jesse Jewell Parkway.

Starting Tuesday, June 21, lunch and dinner fare will be served daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A joint venture between Atlanta restaurateur Billy Streck of Hampton + Hudson, Nina & Rafi, Lyla Lila and Pielands and Ramon Ballester and Jon Kim of Pour Taproom, the self-serve taproom features 40 local beers and 10 wines on draft as well as a full bar.

From the vantage point of Ballester and Kim, who head up the restaurant’s beer program, beer is “a way to bring the community together, tell stories and share experiences.”

“There is such a great variety of craft beer these days that the only way to know what you like best is to taste,” the duo stated in a press release. “We’re grateful to be part of such a unique project and look forward to bringing a new twist to craft beer for all our Gainesville neighbors to enjoy.”

With an emphasis on “approachable offerings and twists on classics,” the food menu boasts an array of snacks and shareables, salads, sandwiches and entrees including pimento mac and cheese, steak frites — grilled and sliced Kansas City strip, fries, caramel shallot and dijon cream sauce — and New Orleans BBQ shrimp — spicy blackened shrimp with seasoned butter and garlic crostini.

“Gainesville is one of my favorite towns, and we couldn’t be more excited to open Standard Service in such a great community,” Streck said in a press release. “We can’t wait to get to know our neighbors and welcome them in for good beer, food and fun.”

Standard Service is equipped with an expansive patio area and large garage doors that can be raised to offer an indoor/outdoor dining experience, the restaurant said.

In the taproom, patrons can use their ID and credit or debit card to set up a tab, which links to a wristband allowing guests to unlock a tap and fill a pint-sized glass with as little or much as desired, charging them only for what’s poured.

When they’ve had their fill, patrons can drop off their wristband and verify their tab to check out.

Safeguards are in place to ensure the tap wall is enjoyed responsibly, Standard Service said.

For more information, follow Standard Service on Instagram or visit standardservicega.com.