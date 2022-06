The Tampa Bay Lightning spoiled Colorado’s party to stay in the hunt for a third straight Stanley Cup title, beating the Avalanche 3-2 on Friday night in Game 5. Ondrej Palat scored with 6:22 remaining and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots in front of a raucous crowd hoping to celebrate the Avalanche’s first championship in 21 years. The series now heads back to Tampa for Game 6 on Sunday night. The Lightning trail the best-of-seven series 3-2.

DENVER, CO ・ 41 MINUTES AGO