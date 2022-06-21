ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Harris Co. hot car death: Mom may have left 5-year-old son in vehicle for 2-3 hours, sheriff says

By Miya Shay
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14i4VP_0gGbo9Eo00

A mother rushing home to prepare for a birthday party in northeast Harris County left her 5-year-old son in a vehicle for two to three hours before realizing he was in there, authorities said on Monday.

The child died as a result, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The investigation into the hot car death got underway on a cul-de-sac in the 13700 block of Blair Hill Lane at about 3:19 p.m.

Earlier, the mother and her two children - the 5-year-old victim and an 8-year-old daughter whose birthday party was being thrown - went to a store as part of the celebration preparations, Gonzalez said.

STORY UPDATE: CPS confirms investigation involving mom who rushed to throw party

In the rush of getting organized for the party, the mom and daughter got out, but the boy remained in the back, still strapped to his seat.

According to Gonzalez, investigators learned the son knew how to unbuckle himself and get out, to which the mother may have assumed that he did. So, she went inside to prepare for the party.

But it wasn't until two or three hours later when she called for the child that she realized where her son was, the sheriff said.

Gonzalez added that investigators believe the vehicle is a loaner and that the unfamiliarity with the door safety lock may have factored into the incident.

The sheriff's office did not immediately say whether the mother will face charges.

SEE ALSO: What everybody should know to help prevent hot car deaths & keep kids safe this summer

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 88

Tammy Tillotson
2d ago

I have thought about my child every second of every minute of every day for 32 years...not once did I forget him in a car, or anyway else for that matter...I seriously think this is done on purpose...I don't care how busy life is, even if you were doing things, within minutes you'd be looking for you're child. These parents should be prosecuted to the fullest...its murder plain and simple! maybe they wanted a way out and used this as an excuse...they could've said I can't handle being a parent and let someone else raise them. this is horrendous!!!

Reply(10)
46
MASTER
2d ago

Probably to busy on her phone scrolling social media, he’s probably always taken a back seat to that cell phone screen. Very sad for this child

Reply
17
Silvia
2d ago

Was the child asleep? At 5 yrs old you would think a kindergartener would know to honk the horn or yell. People need to set reminders if they have a lot going on.

Reply(13)
16
Related
ABC13 Houston

5-year-old boy dies in hot car as family prepares for birthday party

A 5-year-old boy has died after being left in a hot car in Houston as record-high temperatures struck the city. The boy had been inside the car, which was parked outside his home, for several hours before he was found dead on Monday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Accidents
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Harris Co#Harris County Sheriff#Cps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
cw39.com

Family finds victim after not showing up for a gathering

HOUSTON (CW39) — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a murder suspect. Miguel Angel Gallegos, 23, is being sought for the murder of 22-year-old Jael Romans Gonzalez. According to investigators, on Monday June 20, the family says the couple failed to show up...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
135K+
Followers
14K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy