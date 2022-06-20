Newly created medical marijuana panel holds first meeting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A newly appointed medical marijuana advisory team formed by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear met for the first time on Monday.

The agenda for the Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee meeting included an overview of the panel's responsibilities and a discussion about town hall meetings. The committee will travel around the state to gather views on the issue and provide feedback to the governor’s office.

The first town hall meeting is scheduled for July 6 in Pikeville in eastern Kentucky. The meeting will be in the University of Pikeville's Health Professions Education Building.

The next town hall meeting is set for July 19 at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in Frankfort.

Both town halls are scheduled to last 90 minutes.

Two more town halls meetings are expected to be scheduled later.

Beshear announced last week that Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey and Public Protection Cabinet Secretary Ray Perry will serve as co-chairs of the 17-member panel. It includes health care professionals, members of law enforcement and advocates for medical marijuana.