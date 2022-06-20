ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I gave birth to ‘Ed Sheeran’s’ baby – I was exhausted but still went to the singer’s concert hours later

By Jon Rogers
 4 days ago
THE woman who had a baby with an Ed Sheeran lookalike was at the singer’s concert just hours after giving birth.

Ty Jones, 27, and his partner Amanda Baron, 37, welcomed their first child together earlier this month.

Amanda Baron and partner Ty Jones welcomed their first child together Credit: Paul Cousans
They called their daughter Cherry Rose — in a nod to Ed’s wife Cherry Seaborn Credit: PA
Just hours after Amanda gave birth the couple were at an Ed Sheeran gig Credit: Paul Cousans

They called their daughter Cherry Rose - in a nod to Ed’s wife Cherry Seaborn - and added the middle names Leigh and Sheeran.

And just hours after giving birth, mum-of-five Amanda, from Carrington, Gtr Manchester, was watching her idol in concert.

Having had barely any sleep, the couple went to see Ed, 31, perform at Man City’s Etihad Stadium.

Amanda was introduced to Ty by pals who met him at one of the star’s gigs.

Ty, who looks so like the Shape of You singer that he works full-time as an Ed-alike, said: “I feel phenomenal. Cherry is beautiful.”

And Amanda, who is an Ed Sheeran superfan, said: “She’s perfect.”

Cherry Rose, who arrived three weeks early, was born at Wythenshawe Hospital weighing 5lb 6oz at 4.08am.

She said of the baby: “I chose the name Cherry as it’s so sweet.

“We also wanted to keep the Ed Sheeran theme in the family.”

Amanda was introduced to Ty through pals who met him at one of the star’s gigs Credit: Paul Cousans
Amanda said: 'I chose the name Cherry as it’s so sweet, and we also wanted to keep the Ed Sheeran theme in the family' Credit: Paul Cousans

Comments / 51

Amarie
2d ago

I wouldn’t have been able to leave my newborn baby to go see any concert. Plus I don’t think I would have been able to stand in a crown for hours after giving birth

Reply
27
excuse me,but boo
3d ago

ah so she just left her newborn baby, hours after having it, to go see a concert. guess you don't care that much about her

Reply(3)
14
Nooneaskedaz
2d ago

Why do I NOT believe anything in this story??? Just another stalker claiming to be someone & having someone 's baby.

Reply(5)
5
