Fanatical Red Hot Sale: Up to 99% off

When my circa-1987 all-gray kitchen finally underwent a much-needed renovation, my husband and I had to take every single thing out of our cupboards and drawers. It was kind of like an archeological dig, as we discovered mysterious gadgets, orphaned appliance cords and even a 1990 receipt for a coffeemaker purchased by our home’s previous owners. And we learned a major lesson: You probably don’t need many of the items you’re still stubbornly hanging on to.

