ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Sergio Romo cut by Mariners as Ken Giles joins bullpen

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cvrs1_0gGbR8xW00
1 of 4

SEATTLE (AP) — Relievers Sergio Romo and and Roenis Elías were cut Monday by the struggling Seattle Mariners to make room for reliever Ken Giles and infielder Kevin Padlo.

Romo and Elías were designated for assignment, Giles was activated from the 60-day injured list and Padlo was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.

Seattle has lost seven of its last nine games and is fourth in the AL West at 29-39, 13 games behind first-place Houston.

Romo, a 39-year-old right-hander known for his long beard, had an 8.16 ERA in 17 relief appearances and spent a month on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. He allowed home runs to the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout on Thursday and to the Angels’ Jared Walsh on Saturday.

An All-Star in 2013 and a three-time World Series champion with San Francisco, Romo has 137 saves in 15 major league seasons, going 42-35 with a 3.20 ERA in 810 relief appearances and five starts. He has pitched for San Francisco (2008-16), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2017), Tampa Bay (2017-18), Miami (2018), Minnesota (2019-20) and Oakland (2021).

Giles a 31-year-old right-hander, sprained his right middle finger during spring training and went 0-1 with a 14.21 ERA during eight games of a rehabilitation assignment at Class A Everett and Triple-A Tacoma.

He signed with the Mariners in February 2021, then had Tommy John surgery and missed the season. Giles’ last major league appearance was for Toronto at the New York Yankees on Sept. 15, 2020. He had 23 saves in 2019 and is 14-18 with a 2.74 ERA and 115 saves in seven seasons for Philadelphia (2014-15), Houston (2016-18) and Toronto (2018-20).

Giles punched himself in the face after allowing a go-ahead, ninth-inning home run to the Yankees’ Gary Sánchez in 2018.

Elías has a 3.52 ERA in seven relief appearances and is 22-24 with a 3.96 ERA in 54 starts and 79 relief appearances with with Seattle (2014-15, 2018-19, 2022), Boston (2016-17) and Washington (2019).

Padlo, 25, was traded from Seattle to San Francisco for cash on April 27, then claimed off waivers fro the Giants on June 11. He has appeared in 14 major league games over the past two seasons for Tampa Bay, Seattle and San Francisco and was 2 for 12 in four games for the Giants this year.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MLB pitcher is now a massive bodybuilder

Kyle Farnsworth has not played for an MLB team since 2014, but we now have a good idea of what the former reliever has been doing with his time — getting jacked. Farnsworth revealed on Twitter this week that he is entering his first bodybuilding competition on Saturday. The 46-year-old certainly looks ready for the event.
MLB
FOX Sports

Padres play the Phillies after Profar's 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (36-34, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (44-27, second in the NL West) BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Jurickson Profar had four hits on Wednesday in a 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks. San Diego is 44-27 overall and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to bizarre pregame ejection

Tuesday’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Chicago White Sox was a back-and-forth affair that saw the White Sox pull out the victory in the bottom of the 12th inning. The game featured some questionable calls, to say the least, from home plate umpire Doug Eddings. Eddings missed a season-high 29 ball-strike calls behind the plate on Tuesday night, with an overall correct call rate of 86.2 percent.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
numberfire.com

Jorge Alfaro sitting Friday night for San Diego

San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Alfaro is being replaced at designated hitter by Luke Voit versus Phillies starter Aaron Nola. In 142 plate appearances this season, Alfaro has a .288 batting average with an .816...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres meet in game 2 of series

Philadelphia Phillies (37-34, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (44-28, second in the NL West) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -130, Padres +111; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the San Diego Padres.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergio Romo
Person
Ken Giles
Person
Gary Sánchez
Person
Mike Trout
numberfire.com

Elvis Andrus batting eighth for Oakland on Thursday

Oakland Athletics infielder Elvis Andrus is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Andrus will start at shortstop on Thursday and bat eighth versus left-hander Robbie Ray and the Mariners. Nick Allen returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Andrus for 6.7 FanDuel points on Thursday....
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Mariners visit the Athletics on 3-game road win streak

Seattle Mariners (31-39, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (23-47, fifth in the AL West) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -135, Athletics +115; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners hit the road against the Oakland Athletics trying to prolong a three-game road winning streak. Oakland has...
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Ken Rosenthal eviscerates Detroit Tigers rebuild, GM Al Avila

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal took the Detroit Tigers to task, exposing their deficiencies this season and blaming general manager Al Avila for failures. Detroit sits fourth in AL Central standings with a 26-42 record, one win ahead of the last-place Kansas City Royals. Although the Royals are mailing it in...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Roenis El As#Triple A Tacoma#The Los Angeles Angels#Angels#The Los Angeles Dodgers
numberfire.com

Trent Grisham not in Padres' Friday lineup

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Grisham is being replaced in center field by Jose Azocar versus Phillies starter Aaron Nola. In 276 plate appearances this season, Grisham has a .191 batting average with a .615 OPS, 6 home...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Analysis: Moving Forward, Mariners Will Have Top-5 Bullpen in Baseball

The Mariners recently designated two of their bullpen arms, Sergio Romo and Roenis Elías, for assignment. Neither had been particularly helpful for a struggling bullpen that currently ranks 16th in baseball with an ERA of 4.04. Although Elías has gotten decent results, his peripheral and predictive stats were concerning,...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
ESPN

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin cleared from COVID-19 protocols

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin returned Wednesday after being sidelined by COVID-19 protocols for 11 games. "I might be the healthiest guy that you might be around ever during this whole thing right now," Melvin said during his media session before the series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks, which San Diego won 10-4.
SAN DIEGO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
FOX Sports

Mariners take road win streak into game against the Angels

Seattle Mariners (32-39, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (34-38, third in the AL West) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -162, Mariners +139; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners visit the Los Angeles Angels trying to prolong a four-game road winning streak. Los Angeles is...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

957K+
Followers
463K+
Post
434M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy