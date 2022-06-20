ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

FestivalSouth Returns for 13th Season

By Judy Smith
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for a little or a lot of entertainment this month, look no further than the “Hub City.” Hattiesburg is proud to feature FestivalSouth, one of the premier South events featuring and supporting arts of all kinds. June is always special for the city...

kicks96news.com

Triple Digit Heat Spreading Across Mississippi

The week started out with Meridian’s high of 100 being the only triple digit temperature reported in Mississippi. But in the last few days, other cities across the state have hit the century mark or higher. Tuesday, Meridian reached 100 again and Greenwood and Tupelo both had highs of 101. On Wednesday, Meridian had the hottest temperature so far this week– 103. Hattiesburg hit 102, Tupelo’s high was 101 and Pascagoula reached 100. Then, on Thursday, five cities had triple digit temperatures– Meridian, Hattiesburg and Pascagoula, all at 102, Gulfport at 101 and McComb at 100. In this part of central Mississippi, Saturday could be the hottest day with expected highs near 100 in Kosciusko, Carthage and Philadelphia. A chance of rain on Sunday could knock temperatures down a couple of degrees.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Bear visits home in Saucier

What would you do if a bear showed up at your house?. David Hamm of Saucier sent us video he took of a morning visitor at his home this week. Although bears are not frequent visitors to South Mississippi, they have been known to roam the area during mating season which is around this time.
SAUCIER, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Hattiesburg woman located, safe

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has located a woman who was reported missing. According to HPD, Aditi Lamichhane, 22, of Hattiesburg, has been located and is safe. HPD previously reported that Lamichhane was last seen on Monday, June 20, at her home on Hardy Street. No last...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel School District to fund supplies for students

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Inflation is making parenthood expensive, but some Laurel parents won’t have to worry about one thing, school supplies. The Laurel School District recently announced that it will cover the cost of all school supplies for the 2022-23 school year. To be eligible, students must be registered with the district by Tuesday, July 5.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Updated dress code policy prohibits wearing hoodies

Hattiesburg Health Care facilities are coming together to hold milk drives for those who are struggling to find baby formula. William Carey University has announced the retirement of longtime president Dr. Tommy King and the selection of Dr. Ben Burnett as the new president. Hot cars safety tips. Updated: 3...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Most expensive apartments in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – How expensive do apartments get in Hattiesburg? The 2020 census estimated that the median gross cost of rent between 2016 and 2020 was $808 in Hattiesburg. That’s just the median. How much do apartments cost on the upper end? Let’s keep things simple and look at just two-bedroom apartments. According to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

2 wrecks involving 18-wheelers reported in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two wrecks involving 18-wheelers were reported in Hattiesburg Thursday afternoon. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, drivers traveling eastbound were asked to use caution on U.S. 98, near W.L. Runnels Industrial Drive, while emergency crews were on the scene of a traffic accident involving two 18-wheelers.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Perry County deputies wrangle alligator

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Perry County deputies wrangled an alligator in New Augusta on Monday, June 20. Deputies said the gator was hanging out near the food stamp office. They said it was released into the Leaf River. Alligator hunting season in Mississippi will begin on August 26 and will run through September 5, […]
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Laurel man charged with “forcible” rape

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel man, who is a former Southwest Mississippi Community College soccer player, was charged in connection to a “forcible” rape. The Laurel Leader Call reported Raquaivious Clark, 23, was charged with rape by the Laurel Police Department. Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said few details would be released about the […]
LAUREL, MS
mageenews.com

Allen Martin Resigns from Magee PD

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Allen Martin, former interim Police Chief for the City of Magee, submitted his letter of resignation at the Tuesday night, June 22, 2022 Board of Aldermen meeting effective June 22, 2022.
MAGEE, MS
WDAM-TV

Work wrapping up on U.S. Hwy 84 intersection in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An intersection improvement project located on U.S. Highway 84 near Waynesboro is expected to wrap up in a few weeks. Work crews have been busy putting down new asphalt and new signal lights have been installed at the intersection. Turn lanes have been added for access to Reservoir Road and Magnolia Hill Road.
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman crashes into Waynesboro officer during chase

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WHLT) – A Wayne County woman was arrested following a chase that left a police car crashed in Waynesboro on Tuesday, June 21. The Laurel Leader Call reported a Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper tried to pull over Dallas Jordan for a traffic violation around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 84 east. She was […]
WAYNESBORO, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for credit card fraud in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a credit card fraud case. Police said the man used a stolen credit card to purchase various items from Wal-Mart on Highway 49 on May 17. Anyone with information about the man’s identity can call […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Shots fired at Hattiesburg apartment; investigation ongoing

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, the sheriff’s office is investigating a report of a weapon discharged at the Chelsea Apartments around noon on Wednesday, June 22. Sheriff Rigel said an apartment resident was reportedly approached by an individual who allegedly discharged a...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Update on officer injured in high-speed pursuit

The City of Hattiesburg opens three cooling centers for people to get out of the hot weather. The 30th Kids AT (Annual Training) is for children 9-12 and it features arts and crafts, swimming and other normal summer camp activities. Oak Grove HS senior places 2nd in NATL speech and...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Habitual offender convicted, sentenced to life without parole

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Forrest County inmate with a history of violent offenses received a sentence of life in prison after a jury returned a guilty verdict in a two-day trial. The Forrest County Circuit Court convicted Laquon Akeem Fluker, aka “Fluker”, on June 21 of conspiracy to...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Rankin County teen crashes into ATV, killing driver

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Rankin County. According to MHP, the crash happened on Highway 469 near Townsend Drive just after 8 p.m. Sunday. A 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Hwy 469 when it collided with...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Juveniles who stole guns from house arrested, deputies say

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two juveniles were arrested by Harrison County deputies after stealing multiple guns from a house in Saucier Wednesday, June 22. Police arrived at the house and were able to view the victim’s security camera footage, which showed two black males breaking into the home and stealing multiple rifles and handguns.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS

