ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

VTA Worker Arrested after Threatening Gun Violence at San Jose Bus Yard

By Bay City News
sanjoseinside.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority employee was arrested Friday on suspicion of making a criminal threat of gun violence while other employees were at a bus yard in San...

www.sanjoseinside.com

Comments / 1

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest alleged Muni gunman in Pittsburg, victim ID'd

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police arrested a man in Pittsburg for the shooting death of a 27-year-old man on a Muni train earlier this week, the department said on Friday. Officer Kathryn Winters said police arrested Javon Green, 26, in Pittsburg on Thursday about 8 p.m. in connection with the homicide of 27-year-old Nesta Bowen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect injured in Alameda Co. police shooting

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot by an Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputy early Thursday morning. ACSO said the man attempted to run deputies over before he was shot. Deputies responded to the 400 block of Lupine Way in unincorporated Hayward for suspicious activity. The reporting party said […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

17-year-old arrested on weapons charges in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — During a traffic stop in Stockton on Wednesday a 17-yeard-old male was arrested for weapons charges, according to the Stockton Police Department. The traffic stop occurred at San Joaquin Street and Fifth Street where officers found two loaded handguns, according to police.
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Vta#Violent Crime#The Chaboya Division Yard
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested after 3-hour standoff with Gilroy police

(KRON) — A suspect accused of violating a temporary restraining order related to domestic violence was arrested after a three-hour standoff with Gilroy police officers on Tuesday. Officers responded at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday night to the 7700 block of Fennel Place and the suspect in violation was identified as Carlos Gallegos, 43. It […]
GILROY, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Morning Shootout with Police Sends Suspect in Two Murders to Hospital

San Jose police this morning shot and wounded a murder suspect barricaded in an Edendale residence. The shootout in the 100 block of Bendorf Drive in San Jose followed a 9-mile chase from the scene of Tuesday evening killing in East San Jose. During the chase, and at the scene of the barricade, police said the suspect shot at officers, who returned fire.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose standoff with homicide suspect who fired shots at police

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police were engaged in a standoff with a homicide suspect early Wednesday morning with a man who also fired his gun at officers during a chase. The San Jose Police Department said officers had surrounded the 100 block of Bendorf Drive because the suspect had barricaded himself inside a home or possibly a shed as of about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman walking against red light killed in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The driver of a truck pulling a trailer killed a woman crossing the street against a red light, making her the 34th traffic death of the year in San Jose, police said. She also became the city's 20th pedestrian death of the year. San Jose police...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Dog Walker Arrested After Police Rescue Pets From Vehicle in South San Francisco

The South San Francisco Police Department said they helped rescue several dogs in distress after responding to a report of a dog locked in a van on a warm day this week. It all started when a report came in about a dog in distress locked in a parked van. Security video from the area showed police responding and rescuing the dog. But while officers were there, they said a truck in the next space collided with a parked car, catching their attention.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crimevoice.com

Police: Robbery suspect punched victim in face, victim punched him back

A man has been arrested in connection to a recent series of violent incidents in Berkeley, according to police. Shortly after noon on June 17, police were called to the scene of an alleged assault at the McDonald’s on Shattuck Avenue. A man had allegedly taken the eyeglasses right off a customer’s face as well as taking her phone. Police say that when she tried to get her things back, he punched her in the face. When she punched him back, he fled.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Police asked some San Mateo residents to ‘stay inside’

Update: 9:22 a.m. – Police are no longer in the area of Monte Diablo Avenue or South Fremont Street as of 8:45 a.m. Thursday. “Normal activity may resume,” police stated. SAN MATEO (KRON) – The San Mateo Police Department is asking residents near the unit block of South Fremont Street and in the 300 block […]
SAN MATEO, CA
modestogov.com

Police Investigate Tuesday Night Homicide

On Tuesday, at approximately 9:20 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 500 block of Ramsey Drive after a call came in from a juvenile stating their mom had been shot. When officers arrived they located the victim, 29-year-old Michelle Rose Gonzales, suffering from gunshot wounds outside of her home. Michelle succumbed to her injuries at the scene.
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

Double murder suspect shot by San Jose police, dies at local hospital

This story is being continuously updated with live updates. 2:12 p.m. — KRON4’s sister station FOX 40 in Sacramento identified the victim in the shooting as Michelle Gonzales, 29. 11:42 a.m. “Again, this is not the way we wanted this to end,” says SJPD spokesperson, Sergeant Christian Camarillo. 11:41 a.m. – “This was a very […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Modesto, San Jose Homicides Dead After Being Shot By Police

MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities say the suspect in a homicide in both Modesto and San Jose on Tuesday has died after he was shot by police. The Modesto Police Department said, around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Ramsey Drive after a juvenile called 911 to report that their mom had been shot. A woman with gunshot wounds was then found by officers outside of a home. That woman – later identified as 29-year-old Michelle Rose Gonzales – was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Wednesday morning, Modesto police announced that the suspect had led California Highway Patrol...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Seen Hanging Out Car Window, Shooting At Other Car In Mountain House Arrested

MOUNTAIN HOUSE (CBS13) – A man who was allegedly caught on camera hanging out the back passenger side of a car and shooting at another vehicle in Mountain House has been arrested. The incident happened early Sunday afternoon near Heritage Drive and Prosperity Street. Several people called to report seeing someone with a gun hanging out the window, shooting at another vehicle. No injuries were ever reported, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says. Later, detectives were able to identify the alleged gunman as a man named Jerome Ward. Detectives also believe that the shooting stemmed from some sort of domestic violence disturbance. On Monday, the alleged driver in the incident – 36-year-old Shelvin Walker – was arrested after a traffic stop. The next day, Ward was arrested along the 2900 block of Cushing Court in Stockton. He’s now facing charges of assault with a firearm on a person, false imprisonment, criminal threats, violation of probation, being a felon in possession of a weapon, and other gun charges.
MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CA
KRON4 News

Two women arrested on suspicion of armed robbery

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested after an armed robbery in Alameda on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Alameda Police Department Wednesday afternoon. KRON On is streaming news live now At approximately 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday a loss-prevention officer working at South Shore Center contacted Alameda Police Dispatchers about an […]
ALAMEDA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy