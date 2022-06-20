VTA Worker Arrested after Threatening Gun Violence at San Jose Bus Yard

MOUNTAIN HOUSE (CBS13) – A man who was allegedly caught on camera hanging out the back passenger side of a car and shooting at another vehicle in Mountain House has been arrested. The incident happened early Sunday afternoon near Heritage Drive and Prosperity Street. Several people called to report seeing someone with a gun hanging out the window, shooting at another vehicle. No injuries were ever reported, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says. Later, detectives were able to identify the alleged gunman as a man named Jerome Ward. Detectives also believe that the shooting stemmed from some sort of domestic violence disturbance. On Monday, the alleged driver in the incident – 36-year-old Shelvin Walker – was arrested after a traffic stop. The next day, Ward was arrested along the 2900 block of Cushing Court in Stockton. He’s now facing charges of assault with a firearm on a person, false imprisonment, criminal threats, violation of probation, being a felon in possession of a weapon, and other gun charges.

MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO