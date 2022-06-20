Flood Watch issued for Central Tularosa Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 03:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-22 06:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Luna FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following county, Luna. * WHEN...Until 545 AM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 241 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.2 and 0.8 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Columbus and Carzalia Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

