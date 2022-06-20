Kenedi Anderson’s Cryptic Quotes About the Reason for Her Departure From ‘American Idol’

Reading between the lines? Kenedi Anderson 's decision to leave American Idol during season 20 left viewers with lots of questions — some of which the singer has cryptically addressed.

Anderson made her debut on American Idol in 2022 with her performance of Lady Gaga ’s “Applause." The Virginia quickly won over the judges and the audience — scoring herself one of the three platinum tickets in the process. Although the frontrunner was able to skip a round of Hollywood auditions, she left the competition show after only four episodes.

Host Ryan Seacrest announced the news after Anderson performed Christina Perri ’s “Human” for judges Luke Bryan , Katy Perry and Lionel Richie .

“You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now,” Seacrest explained in April 2022. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons. We send her well wishes.”

Anderson, for her part, broke her silence about "personal reasons" leading to her departure . “I’m so grateful to American Idol , the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me," she wrote via Instagram that same month. "Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way.”

Amid her shocking exit, a source close to production told Us Weekly that American Idol was “disappointed” to see Anderson go. Bryan also weighed in on the challenges that can lead contestants to reconsider their time on the reality TV show.

“These kids, they got a lot coming at ’em,” the Georgia native told USA Today in April 2022. “I think, potentially for [Anderson’s] career, her being a part of our family is as good as the route or the way to the top can be. But, if you’re having doubts and anxieties and other things … we’re heartbroken as a show because she was so dynamic and great.”

