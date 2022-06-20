ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kenedi Anderson’s Cryptic Quotes About the Reason for Her Departure From ‘American Idol’

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Reading between the lines? Kenedi Anderson 's decision to leave American Idol during season 20 left viewers with lots of questions — some of which the singer has cryptically addressed.

Anderson made her debut on American Idol in 2022 with her performance of Lady Gaga ’s “Applause." The Virginia quickly won over the judges and the audience — scoring herself one of the three platinum tickets in the process. Although the frontrunner was able to skip a round of Hollywood auditions, she left the competition show after only four episodes.

Host Ryan Seacrest announced the news after Anderson performed Christina Perri ’s “Human” for judges Luke Bryan , Katy Perry and Lionel Richie .

“You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now,” Seacrest explained in April 2022. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons. We send her well wishes.”

Anderson, for her part, broke her silence about "personal reasons" leading to her departure . “I’m so grateful to American Idol , the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me," she wrote via Instagram that same month. "Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way.”

Amid her shocking exit, a source close to production told Us Weekly that American Idol was “disappointed” to see Anderson go. Bryan also weighed in on the challenges that can lead contestants to reconsider their time on the reality TV show.

“These kids, they got a lot coming at ’em,” the Georgia native told USA Today in April 2022. “I think, potentially for [Anderson’s] career, her being a part of our family is as good as the route or the way to the top can be. But, if you’re having doubts and anxieties and other things … we’re heartbroken as a show because she was so dynamic and great.”

Scroll down for every cryptic comment Anderson has made about her exit from American Idol :

Comments / 4

stePHa
3d ago

Whatever her reason is why does it really matter. What we know for sure she is a quitter who is gaslighting the public. !!

Reply
5
Related
Us Weekly

Former ‘American Idol’ Contestants Gone Too Soon: Show Alums Who Died

Gone too soon. While many budding musicians got their big breaks on the American Idol stage through the years, a handful lost their lives not long afterward. Nikki McKibbin, who appeared alongside Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini on season 1, died in November 2020 at the age of 42. The Fear Factor alum, who finished in third place on the […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Hawaii State
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 73? Fans Furious After Rocker Suffers a Death Hoax

"Ozzy Osbourne is dead" became a hot topic after buzzes about the rocker's alleged passing surfaced. Osbourne faced the life-altering surgery on Monday, wherein his doctors realigned the pins in his neck and back following his fall in 2019. Fans were left worried, especially since the major operation would require a lengthy amount of recovery due to his age.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb hosts Today alone as she delivers heartrending statement

Hoda Kotb can always count on her supportive co-host Jenna Bush Hager during tough mornings on Today with Hoda and Jenna. However, due to a prior assignment, Jenna was running late for the latest installment of the show, and Hoda decided to start off the show off solo. It was a hard day to do so.
UVALDE, TX
Popculture

'American Idol' Star's Teen Sister Tragically Drowns

A female body recently recovered from a lake was identified as Madison Taylor, sister of former American Idol star Drake McCain Taylor. Taylor's body was pulled from Watts Bar Lake early Tuesday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said. Officers responded to the scene after Taylor went into the water from a boat for a swim and didn't resurface. Taylor was 19.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Christina Perri
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Luke Bryan
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Julie Chrisley’s 1st Husband Kenneth Wayne Childress Before Todd Chrisley: 5 Things to Know About Him

Long before Julie Chrisley married her current spouse, Todd Chrisley, she was in a years-long relationship with her first husband, Kenneth Wayne Childress.  The Chrisley Knows Best stars have been together for over 25 years, but Julie previously walked down the aisle with Childress when she was just a teenager. She and Todd eventually got together and wed in 1996. […]
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kelly Clarkson Shock: American Idol Alum Quits The Voice To Prevent Brandon Blackstock From Using Her Busy Life Against Her? Songstress Reportedly Accused Of Spying On Her Ex-Husband

American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson shocked everyone when she officially exited The Voice U.S. after eight seasons of holding her seat on the rotating red chair. Reports about the “Since U Been Gone” songstress’ departure from the American singing reality competition television series came after it was confirmed that Gwen Stefani would be returning to the show to replace Ariana Grande.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#Reality Tv
OK! Magazine

Dissed! Katy Perry Didn't Wish Orlando Bloom A Happy Father's Day — But He Sent Her Flowers On Mother's Day

Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom going through a rough patch? The singer, 37, didn't post about her man on Father's Day, which was on Sunday, June 19. However, in May, the actor, 45, made sure to give the "Roar" songstress, who is Daisy Dove's mama, some flowers, which she shared on social media. As OK! previously reported, the brunette babe attended the Met Gala on Monday, May 2, but she wasn't wearing her gorgeous ruby engagement ring. Additionally, while appearing on American Idol, fans quickly pointed out that she wasn't sporting any jewelry on any of her fingers. THE...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

'X Factor' Star Tom Mann's Wife Dies on Wedding Day, Simon Cowell Offers Condolences

11:02 AM PT -- Simon Cowell, who served as a judge during Tom's time on the show, just released an emotional statement about Dani's death, telling TMZ, "As a father myself, I simply cannot imagine the heartbreak Tom and his family are going through and will be personally reaching out to him. From my family to his, we extend our deepest condolences and all of our love during this tragic time."
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Bachelor Nation Reacts to Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs’ Surprise Engagement: JoJo Fletcher, Ben Higgins and More

So happy for them! After Becca Kufrin privately popped the question to boyfriend Thomas Jacobs with only their dogs in attendance, their fellow Bachelor Nation alums were excited to learn the news. “Whaaaaa CONGRATULATIONS gf!!! So happy for you guys,” former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher — who wed Jordan Rodgers earlier this month — gushed via an Instagram […]
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Where Does Kate Gosselin Live Now? Inside The Mom-Of-8's Life After Leaving Reality TV

It's been quite a few years since Kate Gosselin last graced the small screen, and since stepping back from the spotlight, she's managed to maintain a relatively normal life.The star, 47, rose to fame in 2007 via her and ex-husband Jon Gosselin's TLC series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, which documented them as they tried to raise sextuplets and a pair of twins in a suburb of Pennsylvania.The spouses eventually divorced, and after the show wrapped in 2017, she starred in her own short-lived series, Kate Plus Date, where she tried to find a new romantic partner. After it went...
TROUTMAN, NC
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

157K+
Followers
18K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy