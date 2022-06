Donald A. Hochstein, 95, of Hartington died on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington. Visitation will be on Thursday, at church, from 5-8 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday one hour prior to services.

HARTINGTON, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO