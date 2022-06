For starters, it's crucial to note that there's no such thing as an 'easy' fourteener hike. Every route to the top of one of Colorado's 14,000-foot peaks carries deadly risk and should be taken seriously. That being said, fourteener climbs vary greatly in terms of difficulty, with some less complicated and less strenuous options being great for early season climbing and reestablishing an understanding of one's personal capabilities.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO