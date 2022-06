Carole Cedoz-Allen age 85 of Oregon, passed away June 22, 2022 at Parkcliffe Assisted Living. Carole was born to Charles Raymond and Dorothy Mae (Dunsmore) Rideout on October 4, 1936 in Toledo, Ohio. Carole was a 1955 graduate of Clay High School. She was a very proud stay at home mother who was able to be a Girl Scout leader when her children were young. She created her own special “magic” at Christmastime by delivering phone books annually. Carole enjoyed camping and was a member of the Goers Camping Club. Carole was preceded in death by two husbands Glenn Cedoz and Wayne Allen.

