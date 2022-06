Bradley James English, 43, of Wanchese, NC went to be with his Heavenly Father on June 17, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Bradley was the son of Donna Medeiros and the late Joe Medeiros. He was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Leighton and uncle Derrick Leighton. Bradley is survived by his brothers, Douglas English, Neil English (Gina), a sister Dionne English (Jerry), two nephews, Joey Glover and Ethan Basnight, two nieces, Marianna Riley and Ava Joy English, an aunt and uncle, Cindy and Kenny Offley and cousins, Kiara Davis (Julian), Kelynn Offley, Kenzie Offley and Jared Leighton.

WANCHESE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO