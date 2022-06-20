IEA Awards Over 100,000 in Cash and Collegiate Partner Scholarships During 20th Anniversary Season
Monday, June 20, 2022 (Columbus, OH) – The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) awarded $108,050 in cash scholarships and collegiate scholarships during their 20th Anniversary Season in 2021-2022. This total marks the largest single-year distribution of scholarship funds in the history of the organization, which also coincided with IEA’s largest membership season...www.theplaidhorse.com
