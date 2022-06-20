ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

You Won’t Believe Where Some People Think Mt. Rushmore Is

By Jeff Harkness
Kickin Country 100.5
Kickin Country 100.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In South Dakota, we are quite accustomed to being overlooked. We live in 'flyover country' after all, you know the part of the country where people just pass by on...

kikn.com

Comments / 0

Related
B102.7

Upcoming South Dakota Event Getting Negative National Attention

An upcoming South Dakota event is generating some controversy online, six weeks before it is scheduled to take place. The inaugural Canton Civil War Days are set for August 13-14 on a 20-acre plot of land on the western edge of the city, but some are questioning why the event is even happening in an area that wasn't even a city during the Civil War.
Cool 98.7

North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer Injures Fingers, Might Have To Cut Part Of One Off

According to Inforum.com, Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota suffered a serious injury to his hand while doing yardwork. This news came out yesterday (Wednesday, June 22nd). The source reported that Sen. Cramer has a beach-like swimming area at his home. A rock from this area rolled onto his hand, crushing his ring finger and ripping off the tip of his pinkie. The injury he sustained was to his right hand.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KFYR-TV

North Dakota reacts after Recovering America’s Wildlife Act passes U.S. House, awaits vote in Senate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In what conservationists call a “home run for America’s wildlife,” the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (RAWA) is positioned to provide $1.39 billion for states, territories and tribes to support proactive habitat restoration of at-risk species across the U.S. — including right here in North Dakota. Now the bipartisan bill awaits a vote in the Senate.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
State
Washington State
Mix 97-3

South Dakota Students Receive Military Service Academy Appointments

Six South Dakota stand-out students have received a much-anticipated notice for their continuing education. On Wednesday, South Dakota U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson had the honor of announcing the Service Academy appointments. There are five service academies. U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York. U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Dice
KELOLAND TV

You can eat South Dakota’s invasive river carp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some species of invasive carp found in South Dakota, which include Silver Carp, Grass Carp and Bighead Carp, can grow up to 90 lbs. While this is the maximum for Bighead Carp, S.D. GFP Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator Tanner Davis says that you’re much more likely to find a carp between 10 and 25 lbs.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What To Do#Local Life#Travel Info
gowatertown.net

SD Softball of South Dakota announces four for Hall of Fame

6-22-22 USA Softball of South Dakota has announced their Hall of Fame Class of 2022; Dan Roskup, Sioux Falls, Craig “Roller” Rollag. Beaver Creek, Tom “Shriner” Schulte, Sioux Falls. William ‘Bill’ and Rosemary Maher, Spearfish. Dan Roskup. Dan was nominated as a coach/manager as...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Fishermen, Can You Name South Dakota’s 10 Biggest Lakes?

Is there anything better than being out on the lake waiting for that big one to strike?. As a wise old philosopher once said "The worst day of fishing is better than the best day at work". And some of the best fishing in the country is right here in South Dakota.
HOBBIES
gowatertown.net

South Dakota Republican Party convention opens today

WATERTOWN, S.D.–The South Dakota Republican Party Convention opens this morning at the Watertown Event Center. Delegates from across the state will gather to set the party platform, resolutions, and select the site of the next state convention. Convention delegates will nominate their candidates for the November general election on...
WATERTOWN, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Mix 97-3

How Can You Beat The South Dakota Heat Without Breaking The Bank?

Over the weekend, the Sioux Empire experienced a scorching heat wave. Most of the region experienced a Heat Advisory and other areas were issued an Excessive Heat Watch. Our news and weather partners at Dakota News Now kept viewers informed about hot temperatures and humidity levels. Not only was South Dakota sweating bullets due to the intense heat, but the wind was also blowing at about 30 miles per hour. Going outside felt like turning on your car air conditioner for the first time. It was like that initial blast of awful hot air blowing in your face that's not yet keeping you cool.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota Gas Prices: 2019 vs 2022

Rising gas prices are a major concern right now in the state of South Dakota. Compared to where things were just a few short years ago, the jump has been staggering. While the national average of gas has dipped slightly in recent days, experts are predicting another surge at the pump as we head towards July 4th, as over 40 million Americans are expected to hit the roads.
TRAFFIC
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kikn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy