Picayune, MS

Dodd Lee and Dean Shaw inducted into Coaches Hall of Fame

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress Release - Mississippi Association of Coaches. Two former Picayune Maroon Tide coaches were inducted into the Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame over the weekend. Dodd Lee and Dean Shaw were inducted on Friday evening. Coach Dodd Lee completed a legendary championship career as head football coach...

WLOX

Gulfport’s Bryan Caldwell retiring after 38-year career

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a 38-year career, Gulfport athletic director Bryan Caldwell has decided it’s time. A state champion head basketball coach, a Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame member, and former principal of Bayou View Middle School, his resume is loaded. Which means no shortage of memories. “As...
GULFPORT, MS
ourmshome.com

South Mississippi Native Moving Up in College Baseball World

As the current college baseball season comes to an end, one South Mississippi product is set for a new beginning on the diamond. Vancleave native Anthony Izzio was named as the new pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at Tulane this week by first-year head coach Green Wave head coach Jay Uhlman.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Results from the 1st Preliminary for Miss Mississippi

Thirty-one candidates from all over the state resume competition tonight for the title of Miss Mississippi and the opportunity to represent the state and compete at Miss America in December. One of top winners in the 1st preliminary Wednesday night was Ole Miss student Abigail Church, Miss University, who won...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 player wins $542,000

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) – A lottery player won the Tuesday, June 21 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot that was worth $542,000. The player purchased the winning ticket from the Texaco Food Mart on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The winning numbers drawn were 02-16-22-28-31. The jackpot for the Saturday, June 25, Mississippi Match 5 drawing is […]
COLUMBUS, MS
kicks96news.com

Triple Digit Heat Spreading Across Mississippi

The week started out with Meridian’s high of 100 being the only triple digit temperature reported in Mississippi. But in the last few days, other cities across the state have hit the century mark or higher. Tuesday, Meridian reached 100 again and Greenwood and Tupelo both had highs of 101. On Wednesday, Meridian had the hottest temperature so far this week– 103. Hattiesburg hit 102, Tupelo’s high was 101 and Pascagoula reached 100. Then, on Thursday, five cities had triple digit temperatures– Meridian, Hattiesburg and Pascagoula, all at 102, Gulfport at 101 and McComb at 100. In this part of central Mississippi, Saturday could be the hottest day with expected highs near 100 in Kosciusko, Carthage and Philadelphia. A chance of rain on Sunday could knock temperatures down a couple of degrees.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Pockets of Mississippi considered to be in moderate drought

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Sections of northeast Mississippi are considered to be in a moderate drought as of Thursday, June 23. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, this affects the following counties: Chickasaw, Calhoun, Clay, Webster, Alcorn, Tishomingo, Prentiss, Montgomery, Choctaw, Attala, Carroll and Amite. More than half of the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Columbus Woman Claims Half-A-Million Dollar Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot

JACKSON, MISS –A Columbus woman, still in shock, claimed $542,292.73 in prize money from the Tuesday, June 21, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The player loves Mississippi Match 5 and plays every week, always choosing the Quick Pick option. Typically, she purchases five tickets each time. Something made her up that number and purchase 10 for Tuesday’s drawing. As she checked her numbers Tuesday night, it was the seventh ticket yielding her big win.
COLUMBUS, MS
visitmississippi.org

A Cinematic Escape: Movie Magic in Mississippi

With the highly anticipated Baz Luhrmann Elvis biopic released on June 24, it’s not just stars Austin Butler, who plays Elvis in the flick, and Tom Hanks, in the role of his infamous manager Colonel Tom Parker, who are about to be thrust in the spotlight. The State of Mississippi, and Elvis’s hometown of Tupelo in particular, will be front and center. Luhrmann even connected with Elvis’s childhood friend Sam Bell to learn more about the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s early days in the Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: 37th Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon fest to open Thursday

CANTON, Mississippi -- One of the state’s more unique events is set to open Thursday, as the 37th annual Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Festival gets underway in Canton. In collaboration with City of Canton, City of Ridgeland, The Good Samaritan Center, and the Mid-Mississippi Balloon Association, Canton’s Balloon...
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Researchers to study Mississippi prisons

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Researchers with Baylor University and Pepperdine University will conduct a two-year research project on Mississippi’s prisons. The researchers are Dr. Byron Johnson with Baylor University and Jim Gash, a criminal justice researcher with Pepperdine University. They will be studying Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) Commissioner Burl Cain’s changes to Mississippi prisons. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Marijuana Business Conference in Biloxi

A medical marijuana business conference took place in Biloxi. The conference aims to educate business owners on how to be successful in the industry. The event features speakers, sessions, exhibitor booths, and networking opportunities. Steve Marritt is one of the featured speakers. He’s opening Southern Sky Brands, a medical marijuana...
BILOXI, MS
KTLO

Harrison woman crowned Miss Arkansas; MH woman named runner-up

A Harrison woman was crowned Miss Arkansas on Saturday, and a Mountain Home woman received the next highest honor. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, 25-year-old Ebony Mitchell received the crown from outgoing Miss Arkansas Whitney Williams at the Robinson Center in Little Rock, and 26-year-old Sydney Wendfeldt was the first runner-up.
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi sheriff, county leader discuss establishing crime lab for north part of state to address backlog of autopsies

A Mississippi sheriff wants to establish a crime lab for the northern portion of the state to combat the massive backlog of autopsies. During the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors’ budget audit sessions, Lafayette County Sheriff discussed potentially establishing a lab in North Mississippi. “What we’re looking at and...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

MDOT highway projects under way in South Mississippi

Southern Transportation Commissioner Tom King announced updates to several MDOT projects in South Mississippi. “Summer is peak construction season at MDOT, and we’re proud to see the progress being made on Mississippi’s highways,” said King. “We are always striving to improve our state’s transportation network by enhancing its safety for our citizens. These projects all represent significant steps in that direction.”
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Siblings shot, one killed, in overnight Gulfport shooting

The Green Wave have a handful of Magnolia State natives, and making a quick trip over the state line is a prime opportunity for Fritz to meet some new faces and perhaps extend some more recruiting branches to the Coast. Burnett selected as new president of WCU. Updated: 2 hours...
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Man convicted in death of off-duty Mississippi trooper

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez man accused of killing off-duty state trooper Lieutenant Troy Morris was convicted in the case. Damion Whittley was sentenced to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). Prosecutors said he will serve 30 years with no parole eligibility. On August 7, 2020, the body […]
NATCHEZ, MS
wxxv25.com

Bear visits home in Saucier

What would you do if a bear showed up at your house?. David Hamm of Saucier sent us video he took of a morning visitor at his home this week. Although bears are not frequent visitors to South Mississippi, they have been known to roam the area during mating season which is around this time.
SAUCIER, MS
WLOX

Bicyclist killed on Tucker Rd. identified

LATIMER, Miss. (WLOX) - A bicyclist hit and killed in Latimer on Monday night has been identified. According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, the victim’s daughter has identified the man as Brett Wilson Brewer, who was 59 years old and a resident of Latimer. The crash happened just before 10...
LATIMER, MS
WLOX

The Gulf Blue Navigator Program is now accepting applications

A state champion head basketball coach, a Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame member, and former principal of Bayou View Middle School, his resume is loaded. Which means no shortage of memories. |. A fireworks show will begin at 8:30pm in Pascagoula. HAPPENING FRIDAY: Palazzo, Ezell to debate ahead of June...
PASCAGOULA, MS

