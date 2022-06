Remaining charges may be headed for Niagara after all. Former Pelham CAO Darren Ottaway had a court date in Cochrane, ON last week, to answer to various assault and sexual assault charges which are alleged to have occurred prior to 2019 when he was still working in Pelham. Ottaway was present in court via Zoom, but did not address the presiding judge, Justice Michel Labelle.

NIAGARA, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO