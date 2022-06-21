Bertie County fire consumes 80 acres

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County has revived FreeCycle Fridays as PITTCycle Fridays with new incentives for the thrifty public. The county says the aim is to take previously unwanted, but still usable, items and transform them into something better. By holding the PITTCycle Photo Contest, participants can show a before and after of the claimed item for a chance to win cash prizes. These contests will be held every three months and the winner will receive $100.

