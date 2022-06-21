Bertie County fire consumes 80 acres

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The smoke from the Hyde County brush fire is set to travel towards northeastern counties Wednesday. The smoke is currently looming over Hyde County, parts of the Outer Banks and diagonally from Hertford County all the way down to Onslow County. With winds coming from the...
HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The smoke from a brush fire in Hyde County is drifting toward west and northwest counties of Eastern Carolina. As of Tuesday, officials said the fire, which is on Ferebee Road, was scaled down to 615 acres from 800, due to more accurate mapping. However, officials say the flames are still just 25% contained.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Travel just got easier for those coming through Eastern North Carolina. After years in the making, Greenville officially has an interstate highway, named Interstate 587. The North Carolina Department of Transportation unveiled new signage that will go up along the 37-mile stretch in Pitt, Greene and Wilson counties. Officials say that […]
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An early morning fire in Martin County destroyed one church’s fellowship hall and damaged its sanctuary. Jamesville Fire Chief Michael Pierce said firefighters were called to the fire at Siloam Methodist Church off of US Highway 64 around 1:00 a.m. Thursday. According to Pierce, when...
There won't be fireworks shows in at least two counties in Eastern NC for 4th of July this year. Franklin County and Wilson County decided to cancel their shows this year after fireworks were destroyed in an explosion earlier this month. Swansboro in Onslow County decided to cancel their show as well.
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville now officially has an interstate highway. At a ceremony this morning, new signs were unveiled for I-587. Last fall, 37 miles of U.S. 264 was renamed Interstate 587. That stretch of highway was widened and resurfaced to bring it up to interstate standards. The...
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The family of Beaufort County’s emergency services director provided another update on his status. Carnie Hedgepeth was involved in a crash on Monday in western Pitt County while riding his motorcycle. He was admitted to ECU Health in Greenville and was battling a variety of injuries to his face along with […]
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The emergency services director for Beaufort County was listed in critical condition at ECU Health in Greenville after he was involved in a motorcycle crash Monday evening. Carnie Hedgepeth “was involved in a serious motorcycle crash this evening and is currently in critical condition at ECU Health in Greenville,” according to […]
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -COVID vaccines for kids 6 months to five years of age are being offered by several health departments in the east. The Greene County Department of Public Health will only be offering the Moderna vaccine for that age group. They will start providing the vaccines on...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tuesday marks the longest day of the year and the official start of summer, but with gas prices in Eastern Carolina flirting with $5 a gallon, plans are shifting for motorists. The Summer Solstice means people are looking at more than 14 and a half hours...
Another popular restaurant in North Carolina just announced that it will be closing due to "circumstances beyond its control." It's always sad to hear about a beloved restaurant closing its doors, and today is no different. IOU Sushi in Greenville, North Carolina, has announced that it is closing due to circumstances beyond its control.
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County has revived FreeCycle Fridays as PITTCycle Fridays with new incentives for the thrifty public. The county says the aim is to take previously unwanted, but still usable, items and transform them into something better. By holding the PITTCycle Photo Contest, participants can show a before and after of the claimed item for a chance to win cash prizes. These contests will be held every three months and the winner will receive $100.
As The Delta News told you FIRST Tuesday night, the Greenville city council "suspended" the entire Greenville Parks and Recreation department in an unprecedented move. Those involved say, it came out of nowhere.... during Tuesday night's Greenville City Council meeting. The council voted on and entered an order to stop EVERYTHING park-related in Greenville.
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Pitt County animal services is set to reopen it’s facility Monday following a renovation. The shelter has been operating under reduced capacity for a year while their facility was updated. There will be a grand opening today at 3:30 p.m.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police say no one was hurt, but a home and several vehicles were damaged in a believed drive-by shooting on Saturday in Roanoke Rapids. The Roanoke Rapids Police Department says at about 9:41 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 300 block of Hamilton Street due to learning several shots were fired at a home and vehicles.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina city will continue it’s summer concert series Thursday night. Starting at 6:00 p.m. Trial by Fire, a Journey tribute band will perform on the Town Common in Uptown Greenville. The concert is free to attend and anyone is welcome to come even pets,...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For more than 300,000 children in Eastern Carolina, school lunch is a necessity to get the nutrient-filled meals they need. With the school year over, some families may be struggling to provide. But in Greenville, the Salvation Army has partnered with the Food Bank to fill...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police say a homeless man with cognitive disabilities who was reported missing has been located. Police say Gary Lenhart is safe but did not provide any further details. Greenville police are asking for your help in locating a homeless man who has cognitive disabilities. Gary...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three people have been arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges and deputies say the street value of the drugs seized is well over half a million dollars. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says Dezmen Albritton, 20, Stephanie Hill, 50, and Chester Brown, 78, were...
Sylvia Elizabeth Simpson Snow, age 85, of Camden, NC died on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Currituck Health and Rehabilitation. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on July 2, 1936 to the late Asa Tom Simpson and Margaret Elizabeth Wallis Simpson, she was the widow of John Albert Snow. She was a Nurse by profession until retirement and was also a member of Sawyers Creek Baptist Church.
