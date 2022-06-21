ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bertie County, NC

Bertie County fire consumes 80 acres

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A fire this afternoon has charred 94 acres so...

www.witn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Hyde County brush fire smoke drifting west toward Greenville

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The smoke from a brush fire in Hyde County is drifting toward west and northwest counties of Eastern Carolina. As of Tuesday, officials said the fire, which is on Ferebee Road, was scaled down to 615 acres from 800, due to more accurate mapping. However, officials say the flames are still just 25% contained.
HYDE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

First official interstate highway unveiled in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Travel just got easier for those coming through Eastern North Carolina. After years in the making, Greenville officially has an interstate highway, named Interstate 587. The North Carolina Department of Transportation unveiled new signage that will go up along the 37-mile stretch in Pitt, Greene and Wilson counties. Officials say that […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Martin County church fellowship hall destroyed in early morning fire

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An early morning fire in Martin County destroyed one church’s fellowship hall and damaged its sanctuary. Jamesville Fire Chief Michael Pierce said firefighters were called to the fire at Siloam Methodist Church off of US Highway 64 around 1:00 a.m. Thursday. According to Pierce, when...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Greenville finally gets interstate highway connection

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville now officially has an interstate highway. At a ceremony this morning, new signs were unveiled for I-587. Last fall, 37 miles of U.S. 264 was renamed Interstate 587. That stretch of highway was widened and resurfaced to bring it up to interstate standards. The...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN

More ENC counties to offer COVID shots for kids under 5

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -COVID vaccines for kids 6 months to five years of age are being offered by several health departments in the east. The Greene County Department of Public Health will only be offering the Moderna vaccine for that age group. They will start providing the vaccines on...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WITN

PITTCycle Fridays relaunches with $100 incentives

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County has revived FreeCycle Fridays as PITTCycle Fridays with new incentives for the thrifty public. The county says the aim is to take previously unwanted, but still usable, items and transform them into something better. By holding the PITTCycle Photo Contest, participants can show a before and after of the claimed item for a chance to win cash prizes. These contests will be held every three months and the winner will receive $100.
PITT COUNTY, NC
