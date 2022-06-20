Riot brings back LoL's magical anime troupe, fans go bananas

See more

Riot has announced that it's bringing the Star Guardian theme back to League of Legends, which a colleague explained to me thus: "a line of skins that’s basically ‘What if LoL characters were in a Sailor Moon-style magical girl anime?’" Clearly this appeals enormously to elements of LoL's playerbase, because the reaction to this skin collection is somewhat over-the-top euphoria.

But what do I know: particular excitement coalesces around the idea of Star Guardian Seraphine. The news was announced with a fetching trailer, which you can see above.

One has to admit, that's a hell of a pretty trailer: It was produced by Sun Creature Studio. A common request for the Star Guardian universe is, naturally enough, Riot spends some of its megabucks on making it into an actual show. Which given the wild success of Arcane ( and the fact Riot subsequently bought a stake in the studio ), isn't out of the question.

"I'm literally so excited for y'all to see what we've been workin on," writes Riot concept artist Vlad Bacescu . "You have no idea."

The end of the trailer shows logos for League of Legends, Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra. So apologies to all the Valorant-loving weebs: not this time. The Star Guardian event will kick off on July 14.

Elsewhere in LoL-land, Riot's said it's looking to "slow the pace of combat" in the game , and also recently announced that all League champions and Valorant agents will be included with a Game Pass subscription.