Laconia, NH

Laconia VFW hosts comedy show June 25

 4 days ago

LACONIA — Comedy returns to the Laconia VFW, Saturday, June 25 at 8 p.m. with another all-star Boston based lineup starring Mike Riley, Joe Espi, and Chris Cameron. Tickets may be purchased in advance through the...

laconiadailysun.com

David E. Huff, 87

FRANKLIN — Reverend David E. Huff, 87, a resident of Franklin for the past 11 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at the Golden Crest in Franklin. He was born in Batavia, NY on April 27, 1935, son of Ernest R. and Dorris I. (Skiff) Huff.
FRANKLIN, NH
laconiadailysun.com

St. John’s-on-the-Lake on Bear Island opens summer season with Rev. Brad Wolff

MEREDITH — St. John’s-on-the-Lake on Bear Island in Meredith opens the summer season by welcoming the Rev. Brad Wolff (Evangelical Lutherhan Church) on Sunday, July 3. Brad received degrees from Tufts, Wittenberg University (Master of Divinity), and Notre Dame College (Master of Education). Since retiring from teaching, he has served as pastor, as professor, and in community service. He also officiates high school sports.
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Plymouth State University 2022 dean's list

PLYMOUTH — The following students have been named to the Plymouth State University dean's list for the spring 2022 semester:. Eliza Beaudoin of Meredith; Emily Elliott-Lucas of Belmont; Jesse Fredette of Tilton; Liam Tremblay of Plymouth; Jordan Witham of Gilford; Taryn Fountain of Gilford; Juan Perez of Meredith; Jason Keysar of Meredith; Joshua Chandler of Laconia; Owen Day of Gilford; Derek deSousa of Tilton; Alora Bergethon of Center Barnstead; Carly Catty of Tilton; Meagan Clayton of Meredith; Mollie Durand of Meredith; Meghan Hogg of Laconia; Jacquelyn Jaran of Gilford; Casey Lang of Tilton; Sean Mariano of Meredith; Maximiliano Nordhausen of Plymouth; Kaelan O'Connor of Gilford; Alyssa Riess of Plymouth; Jessica Woodaman of Meredith; Sumaj Billin of Plymouth; Thomas Bullimore of Gilmanton; Isabelle Cutter-Cannuli of Laconia; Nicholas Durbano of Plymouth; Olivia Salesky of Gilford; Dani Marsh of Plymouth; and Elijah Swanson of Meredith.
PLYMOUTH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Rail Bike Adventures opens new season

LACONIA — The Hobo & Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad is offering their second year of exploring the rails with Rail Bike Adventures, a three-season attraction. See New Hampshire’s Lakes Region with family or friends while pedaling state-of-the-art rail bikes along a rail line that dates back to 1848. The five-mile, round-trip rail bike adventure begins and ends at the historic Laconia Railroad Station in Veterans Square which opened in 1892 and operated until in the late 1960s.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Linda M. Cunha, 53

NORTHFIELD — Linda “Lin” Marie (Bolduc) Cunha, 53, of Northfield/Laconia, passed away at the Granite VNA Hospice House on the Concord Hospital Campus in the arms of her loved ones on June 21, 2022, the birthday of her beloved predeceased, Uncle Father Hector Bolduc. Lin was born...
NORTHFIELD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

4th of July weekend Craft Fair at Gunstock on July 2, 3

GILFORD — Come and celebrate at the 4th of July Weekend Craft Fair at Gunstock on July 2-3 — Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. There will be over 90 fabulous exhibitors plus live music with North River and food. Some of the exhibits will include alpaca products, resin art, vintage boat decor, handmade basketry, inlaid wooden furniture and mirrors, cedar wood furniture, jewelry, ceramics & pottery, fiber arts, quilts, gourmet food items, amazing positivity wall signs, beautiful handpainted wood/slate/glass, kettle corn, wildlife photography, handsome dog collars & leashes, handpoured soaps, CBD products & lots more. Friendly, leashed pets welcome. Rain or shine under canopies — free admission and free parking. For more information call Joyce at 603-387-1510 or visit: www.joycescraftshows.com.
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Pumpkin Festival $35,000 short of July 1 goal

LACONIA — New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival needs more supporters to reach the goal of raising $50,000 by July 1. The attractions and activities are planned. Volunteers including the Lakes Region Chamber board of directors, Jennifer Beetle from WOW Trail and Jim Daubenspeck from Daub's Cobbler Shop on Canal Street have spent many hours planning out the festival logistics that will delight festival goers of all ages on Saturday, Oct. 29.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Enterprise Rebekah Lodge #46 honors members

BRISTOL — Enterprise Rebekah Lodge #46 of Bristol recently honored members for their years of service. Those recognized by Walter George, Noble Grand were Geneva Bartlett (Meredith) 65 years of service; Janet Taylor (Meredith) 45 years; Fred LaFontaine (Concord) 45 years; John Matthews (Hebron) 40 years; Cindy Rogers (Loudon) 35 years; and Lynne Edwards (Bradford) 30 years.
BRISTOL, NH
laconiadailysun.com

William B. Hall, 66

ALEXANDRIA — William “Farmer Bill and Wild Bill” Bryant Hall, 66, of Alexandria, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Concord Hospital. He was born in Laconia, son of Kenneth and Rosalie Hall. Bill was an over the road trucker that was proud of his CDL...
ALEXANDRIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Library books available for adoption on July 4

CENTER HARBOR — Gently-used books and movies from the shelves of the James E. Nichols Memorial Library are looking for new homes. On Monday, July 4 from 8:30 a.m. to noon, the Library will offer books, audiobooks, and DVDs up for adoption to bookworms and bibliophiles of all ages. Nearly everything is in like-new condition and perfect for reading on the beach this summer or adding to your family camp. There is no fee to adopt — yes, everything really is free — but donations to support the Library Book Fund are always appreciated.
CENTER HARBOR, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Jeanette G. Boklund, 95

LACONIA — On Monday, June 20, 2022, Jeanette "Jan" G. Boklund, of Laconia, peacefully went home to be with the Lord at the age of 95. Jeanette was born on February 8, 1927, in Manchester, to Rose and Albert Landry. She married the love of her life, Carl S. Boklund, on June 28, 1946. They raised one son, Carl J. Boklund, in Fairfield, CT, until moving to Trumbull, CT, in 1973 where they resided until retirement in 2007. She proudly worked as an accountant at Bialik and Neville accounting firm in Westport, CT, for 31 years. She and Carl moved to NH in 2007 to be closer to family.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Anthony F. Barros, 77

LACONIA — Anthony Farnsworth Barros, 77, on Wednesday morning, June 22, 2022, moved onto his new life above. Anthony graduated from LHS in 1962. He ran track for the Sachems. The family was proud to hear and to see him perform in the high school play in the role of the Milk Man in the play “Our Town”. He possessed his mother’s traits of being soft spoken with a gentle smile. He was a quiet person and always had time to listen. He would periodically break out in a loud laugh which meant he really enjoyed the story he was told or a joke he had played on one of his siblings. As a teenage boy he was always immaculate and organized which his younger sisters and brothers learned from.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Steven Hepburn: Gunstock Area Commission has turned into a circus

What a circus the Gunstock Area Commission has now turned into. I read with dismay the recent article in The Laconia Daily Sun “‘Shaken to my core’: Gunstock employees take issue with communication from commission” which quotes Gunstock employees saying “the entire organization has been suffering”, “The morale is affected” and “Everything that comes out of [the Commissioners’] mouth is argumentative, like you are on an attack.”
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 61 service calls from noon Wednesday to noon Thursday. Seth M. Houston, 40, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant. Officers made 11 motor vehicle stops which resulted in one driver being issued a traffic summons, and nine others getting written warnings. One call...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Don House: Belmont, Sanbornton, Tilton deserve better representation

The state government of New Hampshire needs to be focused on finding solutions to the issues that face the people of New Hampshire, and not be distracted by hyper-partisan divisive issues. The state issues that need attention are: an economy that works for all, equitable funding for public education, affordable housing, keeping our environment healthy for future generations, health care, and reproductive rights. I want to see young families attracted to NH instead of moving to other states for opportunities.
BELMONT, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Ticks are looking for you, are you checking for them?

As the summer weather beckons people outside, Kaitlyn Morse, founder of a citizen-science organization, warns there is likely something creepy waiting for them to draw near: ticks. Morse founded Bebop Labs, which started working in 2018 to fill in gaps related to public health information. The first gap investigated was...
ASHLAND, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Keeping calves out of the garden

Colorful flowers in weedless beds lined her driveway and spread out over the lawn. An azalea here and a lilac there brought joy to my heart. I could have stayed for hours walking among the blooms at Sue Rollins' house in Alton. That day I discovered that a well-tended flower garden fed my soul and made me feel good.
ALTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Combating nursing burnout, one workplace at a time

LACONIA — In Joeline Pike’s 31 years as a nurse and nursing assistant, she has learned to spot her own signs of burnout, which peaked during COVID and its wake: Migraines, sleeplessness, relentless worry about her nursing home patients and co-workers — and wondering how much more she could possibly give.
LACONIA, NH

