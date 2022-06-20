Laconia VFW hosts comedy show June 25

LACONIA — Anthony Farnsworth Barros, 77, on Wednesday morning, June 22, 2022, moved onto his new life above. Anthony graduated from LHS in 1962. He ran track for the Sachems. The family was proud to hear and to see him perform in the high school play in the role of the Milk Man in the play “Our Town”. He possessed his mother’s traits of being soft spoken with a gentle smile. He was a quiet person and always had time to listen. He would periodically break out in a loud laugh which meant he really enjoyed the story he was told or a joke he had played on one of his siblings. As a teenage boy he was always immaculate and organized which his younger sisters and brothers learned from.

