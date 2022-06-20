ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Crying newborn baby found dumped in wheelie bin with umbilical cord still attached

By Britta Zeltmann
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A NEWBORN baby was found dumped in a wheelie bin and crying - with his umbilical cord still attached.

The tiny boy was reportedly found in a brown garden waste bin in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, at around 5pm on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o9GPy_0gGalxxB00
The baby was reportedly found in a brown garden waste bin in Grimsby, Lincolnshire Credit: google maps

A nearby resident is said to have heard something crying from within the bin and found the tot among grass cuttings inside, Grimsby Live reports.

Paramedics were rushed to the scene in minutes, while cops cordoned off the area.

The baby's mum has since been traced and both she and the tot were taken to hospital for checks.

They are now understood to be being cared for by relevant authorities.

One resident told Grimsby Live: "The mum must have been too young to understand or did not want anyone to know she was pregnant.

"We only hope she gets the care she needs [for her] and her baby."

At least four police cars were rushed to the quiet family estate along with two ambulances following the shock find on Sunday.

Officers were also seen knocking door to door to interview residents.

A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We received a call at 4.58pm on June 19, to a private address in Grimsby.

"The caller reported a medical emergency. We sent two crewed ambulances and two patients were taken to Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital.”

Humberside Police said they could not give any more details other than the statement provided to GrimsbyLive on Sunday.

That statement read: "Officers are in attendance at a property on Winchester Avenue following reports of concerns for safety earlier this evening (Sunday 19 June).

"Assistance has been provided to those concerned. There are no issues or risks to the wider community."

Comments / 7

Peggy Ponce
3d ago

I asked who would do this to their baby its crazy when they could give it to someone who. would cherish and love the child

Reply(3)
4
Related
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheelie#Newborn Baby#Umbilical Cord#Ambulances#Humberside Police
Daily Mail

Mother whose four-month-old baby was 'abducted when thief took off in her car' breaks her silence on the ordeal and explains why she left the infant in the car

The young mum whose car was allegedly stolen with her baby still inside has opened up on the harrowing ordeal and admitted she shouldn't have left him in there. Adelaide mum Erika Carter left the motor running with four-month-old Jordan asleep in the back seat as she ducked into a deli to buy a loaf of bread in Klemzig on Monday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Death of retired police officer, 83, whose head became trapped between the rails and mattress of his bed at scandal-hit hospital was an 'avoidable accident', inquest hears

The death of a retired police officer whose head became trapped between the rail and mattress of his hospital bed was an 'avoidable accident', a coroner has concluded. Max Dingle, 83, died 15 minutes after he was found 'entrapped' on a ward at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on May 3, 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Heartbroken family of newlywed bride, 30, who was found dead in tanning cubicle after collapsing with suspected heart problem launch fundraising appeal to fly her home to New Zealand

The heartbroken family of a newlywed bride found dead in a Swansea tanning salon is raising cash to fly her home to New Zealand. Piata Tauwhare, 30, collapsed in the tanning booth after booking an appointment for an 11-minute session. The alarm was raised when her worried husband Ifan Jones,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Daily Mail

Baby who lived for just 27 minutes would have survived if his mother had been admitted to hospital and not turned away twice and told to drive to maternity unit over an hour away, inquest hears

A first time mother whose baby was alive for less than 30 minutes was told she should drive an hour to the next hospital because her nearest had no available beds, an inquest heard. Rachel Higgs was refused admission to the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (QEQM) Hospital in Margate,...
HEALTH
The Independent

Pair of toddlers found drowned in pond 40 minutes after they went missing

Two toddlers died after being pulled from a Michigan pond, according to authorities.The alarm was raised after the youngsters, a girl and boy both aged two-years-old, went missing in Hayes Township.Police say that 40 minutes after they were reported missing on Tuesday the toddlers were discovered in a pond at a home across the street.Both children were found face down in the pond and unresponsive when paramedics began life-saving measures. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while the boy died later.Family members say the children were last seen at around 3.50pm, and they were reported missing at 4.30pm....
GAYLORD, MI
Daily Mail

Boy, 16, harassed woman for four years from age of 12 as he sent undertakers to her house to 'collect her body' and ordered unwanted taxis and takeaways as he called her 130 times a day

A teenage boy harassed a woman for four years, from when he was just 12, sending undertakers to her house to 'collect her body' and ordering unwanted taxis and takeaways as he called her 130 times a day. The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, began turning up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Miracle moment 11-year-old boy who vanished following a 'bad day at school' is FOUND ALIVE after spending the night outside in 4°C temperatures in just his uniform and with a backpack

An 11-year-old boy has been found alive and well by locals after he went missing and spent a night outside in freezing temperatures. Police renewed efforts on Thursday morning to locate Christopher Wilson, 11, after he vanished the previous afternoon in Sydney's Hills District. However it was a member of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
527K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy