Dale Nottestad takes win at Jefferson Speedway

Cambridge driver, Dale Nottestad, evened up the feature victory tally with Jefferson’s, Jason Erickson on Saturday evening at Jefferson Speedway on Saturday, June 18.

The duo put on a dazzling display of intense racing at the front of the field for over 35 laps with Nottestad eventually coming out on top with his second win of the season at Wisconsin’s Action Track.

David Malisch grabbed the early lead on lap one from the pole with Jerry Eckhardt and Ryan Laatsch battling for second. Laatsch brought out the first of several cautions on lap three when he spun.

Malisch and Eckhardt paced the field back to green with Chris Chenoweth pressuring them from behind. On lap four, Chenoweth tried to make it a three wide fight for first. But contact with Malisch ended with Chenoweth spinning to force the second yellow of the race.

Shaun Scheel moved up to challenge Eckhardt as racing resumed with Scheel taking over command of the lead. But a lap later, Nottestad charged up alongside the new leader as they raced into turn one. Scheel checked up on the exit of turn two, allowing Nottestad to power into the lead with Dylan Schuyler and Erickson following into the top three.

Erickson quickly slipped by Schuyler on lap ten, setting his sights on Nottestad out front. Erickson chipped away at Nottestad’s advantage until finally catching the leader around the midway point of the race.

Erickson, the four time track champion, began to apply heavy pressure to Nottestad, the six time track champion. The pair of competitors showed the patience and racing expertise that lead to all those Late Model titles between them.

Lap after lap, Erickson searched for way to draw even, with Nottestad rebuffing his efforts each time. But with ten laps remaining, Erickson got a good run on the low side, pulling even as they fought for control.

Nottestad re-cleared for the top spot on lap 46 as he tried to fly to the checkers. But a final caution just as Erickson got another run under Nottestad set up a green-white-checkered situation to settle the event.

Nottestad led the pack back to green as he tried to keep Erickson at bay. Erickson made one last attempt under the leader as they raced toward the checkers, but it was Nottestad at the line to secure the win. Erickson settled for second with Schuyler, Tyler Peterson and Ryan Weyer rounding out the top five.

Bobby Selsing Jr of Fort Atkinson picked up the 30 lap Sportsman feature win. Chris Jones led early from the pole with Selsing and Mark Deporter racing for second behind him.

After a caution on lap four, Jones returned to the lead with Selsing and Deporter fighting for second again. Selsing made the pass for second on lap nine and charged up behind Jones.

On lap ten, Selsing dove under Jones as they raced into turn one, making slight contact in the process. After a brief side by side battle, Selsing moved ahead with Deporter trying to challenge Jones for second.

Contact between Jones and Deporter led to another yellow flag, sending both to the rear on the restart. Selsing and Tyler Deporter made up row one for the restart with Selsing moving back out front alone.

Selsing survived one more late restart to stay out front and drive to the checkers for the win. Tyler Deporter was second followed by Jason Thoma, Jake Biever and Tim Coley.

In International Action, it was Jason Uttech of Watertown making the late race pass to net the win in the 20 lap feature event. Timothy Higgins led early with Mark English charging up to challenge on lap two.

English grabbed the lead bringing Weston Strese along for second on lap three. After a quick yellow, English moved back out front alone with Strese up to second and Jason Uttech moving up behind them.

Uttech took the third spot from Higgins on lap five. A lap later, Strese dove under English as they raced into turn three. Another caution on lap eight slowed the pace with English and Strese leading the field back to green.

This time it was Strese gaining the advantage until another caution slowed the field on lap nine. Strese maintained the lead as racing resumed with Uttech tucking in behind him.

As the laps began to dwindle, Uttech made his move to the outside of Strese on lap 17. Uttech drew even on lap 18, clearing for the lead as the flew toward the while flag.

Uttech hung on over the final circuit to grab the win with English getting by Strese for second. George Sparkman was fourth followed by Higgins in fifth.

A great 25 lap Hobby Stock feature ended with Johnson Creek’s Shane Radtke Jr in victory lane. Jordy Egli and Nick Bruley led the field to green as they battled wheel to wheel for control.

Egli eventually got the lead on lap five with Radtke moving up to challenge Bruley for second. Egli continued to show the way while the war for the runner up position raged behind her.

On lap 15, Radtke began to gain momentum as he challenge Egli on the low side. A lap later, the pair of driver were door to door for the lead. On lap 17, Egli got crossed up on the exit of turn two, handing the lead to Radtke with Jim Tate Jr and Bruley moving up to race for second.

The yellow flag flew on lap 18, setting up a seven lap shootout to the finish with Radtke and Bruley out front for the restart. Racing resumed with the duo battling hard to take over the lead.

As they charged toward the checkers on the final lap, Bruley’s rear axle broke, sending him spinning on the front stretch. Radtke pulled into the lead as the flew by the checkers to get the win. Tate finished second followed by Brandon Riedner, Chris Flairty and Robbie Rucks.

Watertown’s Nick Schmidt picked up the 20 lap Bandit feature race victory. Jon Pettit took the early lead on lap one with Nick Newton in second.

Schmidt took to the high side on his way toward the front, moving alongside Newton on lap eight. Schmidt made the pass and drew in behind Pettit on lap 11. Once again using the outside, Schmidt drew even with Pettit, clearing for the lead on lap 12.

Schmidt began to increase his lead as the laps wound down. Carson Phillips made a late race charge up to second, but Schmidt had the field covered on his way to the win. Phillips was second followed by Pettit, Newton and Matt Krinke.

Next Saturday, June 25, is a full program of racing on Kid’s Night with time trials at 4pm and racing at 6pm. Jefferson Speedway is located halfway between Jefferson and Cambridge on Hwy 18. Please visit jeffersonspeedway.com for more information.