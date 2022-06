The Chicks are definitely ready to make nice after the county music trio abruptly ended a concert after just half an hour on stage. On Sunday night, the country music powerhouses left the stage early at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis, Indiana, after lead singer Natalie Maines seemed to be struggling with her voice, seemingly due to her allergies. Following the sudden conclusion, The Chicks’ fans took to social media to air their grievances.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO