Sometimes the only thing that gets us through these trying times we live in is a good laugh. That was the premise when Fred Lehman of Mt. Vernon, Iowa took to Facebook and began posting jokes. Get people through a tough time with a good joke. Now, even though the pandemic has subsided, the now 99-year-old Lehman is still making his fans crack up laughing.

