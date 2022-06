Gang investigators have managed to get $1.5 million worth of fentanyl pills and powder off the streets over the past two weeks, Riverside County authorities said Monday. The fentanyl seizures happened over the course of three separate investigations conducted by the Riverside County Gang Impact Team. Authorities say the team seized an estimated 40,000 M-30 pills containing fentanyl, five kilos of powdered fentanyl, and three firearms. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is more than $1.5 million.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO