ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden says he’s considering a gas tax holiday

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rqbTA_0gGaTSDA00

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that he’s considering a federal holiday on the gasoline tax, possibly saving U.S. consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!

“Yes, I’m considering it,” Biden told reporters after taking a walk along the beach near his vacation home in Delaware. “I hope to have a decision based on the data — I’m looking for by the end of the week.”

The administration is increasingly looking for ways to spare the public from higher prices at the pump, which began to climb last year and surged after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Gas prices nationwide are averaging just under $5 a gallon, according to AAA.

Albany Police: Suspect shot after stabbing officer

Biden said members of his team were to meet this week with CEOs of the major oil companies to discuss rising oil prices. Biden lashed out at oil companies, saying they are making excessive profits when people are feeling the crunch of skyrocketing costs at the pump and inflation. But Biden said he would not be meeting the oil executives himself. “I want an explanation for why they aren’t refining more oil,” Biden said.

The Biden administration has already released oil from the U.S. strategic reserve and increased ethanol blending for the summer, in addition to sending a letter last week to oil refiners urging them to increase their refining capacity. Yet those efforts have yet to reduce price pressures meaningfully, such that the administration is now considering a gas tax holiday. Taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel help to pay for highways.

Mayfield woman dies after head-on crash in Johnstown

The Penn Wharton Budget Model released estimates Wednesday showing that consumers saved at the pump because of gas tax holidays in Connecticut, Georgia, and Maryland. The majority of the savings went to consumers, instead of service stations and others in the energy sector.

In an interview Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed an openness to a federal gas tax holiday to give motorists some relief. Strolling on the beach with his daughter Ashley, granddaughter Naomi, and his granddaughter’s fiancé, Biden stopped frequently to chat with beachgoers who were spending the Juneteenth federal holiday at the beach.

Man killed after tree falls on truck while driving

He took a moment to offer assurances about inflation — the consumer-price index increased to a nearly 40-year high of 8.6% in May from the same month a year ago — and growing warnings from economists that a recession may be around the corner. “We’re going to get through this, guys,” Biden told one group of beachgoers.

Last week, the Federal Reserve stepped up its drive to tame inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — its largest increase in nearly three decades — and signaled more large rate increases to come. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that in his estimation, “the dominant probability would be that by the end of next year we would be seeing a recession in the American economy.”

Will Starbucks in downtown Saratoga Springs be reopening?

Biden said he spoke with Summers, who served as treasury secretary in the Clinton administration, on Monday morning. “There’s nothing inevitable about a recession,” Biden said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Maryland State
State
Connecticut State
State
Georgia State
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Ethanol#Oil Refining#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Aaa
NEWS10 ABC

Police: Teen parolee found with firearm

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Watervliet Police Department arrested a 17-year-old male on Tuesday. Police and members of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision responded to the 1500 block of Sixth Avenue after a report of a juvenile parolee who was alleged to have a firearm. At approximately 6:50 p.m. on […]
WATERVLIET, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NEWS10 ABC

Petito-Laundrie case reaches court for 1st time: 5 things to know

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — The first hearing in the lawsuit filed by Gabby Petito’s family against the parents of Brian Laundrie will be held Wednesday to determine if the case will proceed to a jury trial next year. Judge Hunter W. Carroll will hear arguments from both sides after attorneys for Chris and Roberta Laundrie submitted a motion to dismiss the lawsuit that was filed in March by Petito’s parents, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt.
VENICE, FL
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy