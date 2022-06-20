ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

5 New Deputy Sheriff Officers Sworn In

By Joe Hyde
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XSaAR_0gGaRzDR00

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office welcomed five new deputies to the force in a ceremony held in the Edd B. Keys building on Monday.

A large crowd consisting of law enforcement and family members showed their support this morning as the new deputies completed their oath from Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Susan Werner. Senior District Judge Barbara Walther spoke at the ceremony welcoming the new deputies.

Name Isreal R. Bilbo, Michael A. Crawford, Jess J. Murphy, Jonathan M. Rivera, and Jacob Wike were sworn in as new deputies on June 20, 2022 Copyright

The new deputies are as follows:

  • Isreal R. Bilbo,
  • Michael A. Crawford,
  • Jess J. Murphy,
  • Jonathan M. Rivera, and
  • Jacob Wike.

Each deputy recently graduated from the Concho Valley Regional Law Enforcement Academy.

"We at the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office are proud of each of these deputies and glad to welcome them to the Sheriff's Office family," said Sheriff Nick Hanna.

