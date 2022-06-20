Monday Morning 6-20-22

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation. Cook Inlet drift fishermen can fish the federal waters of the inlet this summer after all. Concert On The Lawn is this Saturday, June 25.
The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty. Covid Brief Update; Central Emergency Services new facilities proposal and bond request; Art installation at Bunnell Street Arts Center "The Lemonade Stand".
Comments / 0