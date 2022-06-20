Collection

Jeremy Scott is one of fashion’s most eccentric and vivacious personalities—and after recently spending 24 hours with the Moschino designer in L.A., Vogue can confirm he’s just as much fun as you’d expect him to be. In the new video, Scott’s day begins at 9 a.m. at his serene home, which has an airy, indoor-outdoor design. “Sometimes when I’m on a morning Zoom, people will think the [birds chirping] is a backdrop or sound effect,” says Scott. We then joined the designer on his patio, where he reflected on moving to the City of Angels from his native Missouri. “As an artist, I had more space and room to grow and discover myself,” he says. “But you have to remember where you come from. When I first started out in Paris, I was homeless and sleeping on the streets.”

