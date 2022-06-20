ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Collection

By Luke Leitch
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 3 days ago

What was the star at this Zegna show: the location or the collection? You might as well ask that old chestnut about the chicken or the egg. Because the point that Alessandro Sartori was making this evening by bringing us 120km out of Milan to Trivero, site of the mill founded...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

Ester Manas Is AZ Factory’s Latest Amigo

Ester Manas and Balthazar Delepierre’s enthusiasm nearly burst through the Zoom. They were days away from a Paris pop-up showcasing the collection they designed as AZ Factory’s newest Amigos, and their propensity for finishing each other’s sentences was kicked up a few notches. “We were surprised when they called,” Ester began, “and super happy,” Balthazar noted.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

For Retail Therapy—and Respite From the Men’s Fashion Week Crowds—Visit These 3 Paris Stores

Anyone in Paris for Men’s Fashion Week can confirm that the narrow sidewalks and grand boulevards are more crowded than ever. And despite widespread concerns over inflation and purchasing power in France and beyond, people seem to be feeding their fashion fix (at least by anecdotal measures of boutique busyness, branded shopping bags, flaunting new ‘fits…). While expectations of a retail experience vary, stepping into a smaller, almost secret space that gives off ease and intimacy somehow seems more enticing than ending up at the obvious, high-density destinations.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Sartori
Person
Daniel Bailey
Vogue Magazine

24 Hours With Designer Jeremy Scott Is Just as Much Fun as You’d Imagine

Jeremy Scott is one of fashion’s most eccentric and vivacious personalities—and after recently spending 24 hours with the Moschino designer in L.A., Vogue can confirm he’s just as much fun as you’d expect him to be. In the new video, Scott’s day begins at 9 a.m. at his serene home, which has an airy, indoor-outdoor design. “Sometimes when I’m on a morning Zoom, people will think the [birds chirping] is a backdrop or sound effect,” says Scott. We then joined the designer on his patio, where he reflected on moving to the City of Angels from his native Missouri. “As an artist, I had more space and room to grow and discover myself,” he says. “But you have to remember where you come from. When I first started out in Paris, I was homeless and sleeping on the streets.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Did His-and-Hers Tanks at the Prada Show

Earlier today, Prada debuted its new spring 2023 collection in Milan, and the front row was jam-packed with stars like Rami Malek, Jeff Goldblum, and Jake Gyllenhaal. Joining the VIP area was also the fashion-forward pair Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. Together, the Wades pulled off a coordinated couple style moment that was all about embracing his-and-hers tanks. Leave it to the stylish duo to take a casual garment and make it feel entirely dressy and catwalk-worthy.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Emily Ratajkowski Wears a Beloved Crunchy Sneaker

Emily Ratajkowski walked out in the shoes of summer. No, it wasn’t a kitten heel. Nor was it a clunkadelic clog. And it wasn’t a strappy stiletto. Instead, Ratajkowski stepped out in a sneaker courtesy of the label Salomon. Shades of purple and blue, they went quite nicely with her subtly flared black pants, her itty-bitty halter top by Gimiguas with a colorful striped pattern that was reminiscent of a candied sunset, and her orange shrug that looped at the thumb and forefinger.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

How Wellington Boots Became a Cool Festival-Girl Staple

We’ve all seen those images of Kate Moss at Glastonbury. In 2005, the supermodel was photographed attending the British music festival sporting a black suit vest worn as a top, itty-bitty shorts, and a pair of muddy, below-the-knee Wellington boots by Hunter. The look became instantly symbolic of Glastonbury style—so much so that many stars like Alexa Chung and Florence Welch have copied Moss and rocked the rain boot with leather pants or velvet blazers. But the Wellington boot’s unexpected rise to becoming a cool festival-girl staple certainly didn’t happen overnight.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trivero
Vogue Magazine

How Catherine Martin Crafted Elvis’s Dazzling, Vegas-Worthy Wardrobe

In one scene from Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s riotous remixing of the life of the man considered the king of rock ’n’ roll, Austin Butler, assuming the role of Elvis Presley, is made to perform in a tuxedo with tails. He had, until then, been raising eyebrows (and heart rates) with his onstage gyrations, flying in the face of 1950s social mores—so the new look was devised to make him seem more respectable.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Are Mall Brands the Hottest New Vintage Trend?

This past month, Bella Hadid stepped out in a vintage Guess Jeans striped zip-up sweatshirt with a pair of sorority-ready, rolled-up cloth shorts. A few months ago, she was spotted wearing an Abercrombie & Fitch miniskirt with a thick grommeted belt. Throughout her heavily paparazzied street style days, she’s also opted for Polo by Ralph Lauren and Miss Sixty. These pieces—which at one point, likely in the late ’90s and early to mid-’00s, were first purchased from a mall—are mixed into Hadid’s wardrobe of both new luxury and hard-to-find archival pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

High Heels or Flats? Watch to See Which Style Wins in The Great Shopping Debate

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Welcome to The Great Shopping Debate! The Get’s first-ever live shopping show. On this month’s episode (which will premiere on June 23, 5 p.m. EST), two editors sound off on the age-old dilemma: high heels or flats? Representing team high heels is Vogue’s Commerce Writer Alexis Bennett. On any given day, you can spot her towering in a pair of stilettos, wedges, or pumps whether she’s headed to the office, a fashion show, or running errands on the weekends. Some of her favorites? The powerfully playful designs by Brother Vellies and the sleek timeless silhouettes from Saint Laurent.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Vogue Magazine

The Secret to Glowing Skin? Shimmering Body Oils

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Picture this: you’re headed out to a joyous summertime soirée with not only a head-turning look, but a lit-from-within glow—thanks to a shimmering body oil. While body lotions and oils can work wonders to hydrate skin, they don’t all provide a long-lasting radiance after a few hours’ wear.
SKIN CARE
Vogue Magazine

Kim Kardashian Dishes on Her New Skincare Brand, Channeling a ‘Future Alien Barbie,’ and How She Deals With Controversy

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to multitasking. As one of the world’s most recognizable faces, the star currently has her hands full with all kinds of projects: She stars on Hulu’s The Kardashians, is studying to become a lawyer, runs her shapewear line Skims, and parents four children. Today, however, Kardashian adds yet another job to her list as she launches Skkn by Kim, a skincare line in partnership with the beauty conglomerate Coty. In honor of the debut, Kardashian stopped by the Condé Nast offices—the publishing company that owns Vogue and other titles—in New York City, where the star not only discussed her new venture, but also her parenting tactics, how she deals with controversy, and the key to her current “Future Alien Barbie” style.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Meet Arturo Obegero—The Spanish Designer Dressing Harry Styles Put on His Second Show in Paris Today

You may have heard this name as the shiny new designer who custom-made Harry Styles’s red-sequin jumpsuit for his “As It Was” video. But once you see more of his work, its haunting, romantic, and seductive sensibility will be the only thing you think about when you hear his name next. Arturo Obegero, or “Turo,” was born in the small Spanish village Tapia de Casariego, in the northern region of Asturias. He grew up surrounded by Spanish culture: bullfighting, perfectly tailored matador suits, and romantic flamenco dresses. He loves dance, and has a soft spot for feathers, pearls, beading, and silks. Today, he’s showing his spring 2023 collection in Paris, it’s his second collection on the official schedule.
THEATER & DANCE
Vogue Magazine

A New York Wedding With Touches of the Couple’s English and Japanese Traditions

Hair and Tinder brought Masami Hosono, the owner of Vacancy Project—a gender-neutral salon and artist hangout in the East Village—and ceramicist Laura Chautin together. “My friend Lauren asked me to go with her for her haircut because she knew I thought Masami was cute,” Laura remembers. “I booked a haircut the next day, so that I could see Masami again!”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Vogue Magazine

What would Sontag Say?

We gladly announce the dates of the next edition of PhotoVogue Festival, which will be held in Milano at Base from the 17th until the 20th of November 2022. This year at Base we will have 4 exhibitions, a video section, projections and, as always, a rich thought-provoking program of talks. We will publish all the details of the program in September, but in the meantime I would like to introduce the main theme of this year’s edition.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Vogue Magazine

In Madrid for Cartier’s High Jewelry Presentation, Lynn Yaeger Warms Up to a Jeweled Water Snake and Other Marvels

It turns out that the fan you see in every stereotype of a dancing senorita is not just a cliché—it is 107 degrees the day I arrive in Madrid, people are waving these things on the street, and there is even one in my room at the Four Seasons, where I am staying because I am on a Cartier high jewelry trip to Spain! Which means I get to stay in hotels I could only walk by in my real life—or maybe stop in for a drink (if someone else is paying).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Launches Sona Home, Her Ode to Indian Entertaining

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always thought of her company Sona as a holistic feeling rather than any one place or product. She and her business partner Maneesh Goyal originally bonded over their shared desire to show an elegant representation of India in American culture. “I wanted to see the luxury of India that I grew up with, and that I’ve seen in my travels,” Chopra Jonas says.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy