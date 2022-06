A look inside Fusion on First next to Civic Space Park, where students live, work, learn, perform and contribute to the Phoenix arts scene. Fusion on First is a 16-story, 283,000-square-foot tech-driven project that immerses Herberger Institute of Design and the Arts students in the heart of the arts district along the light rail. Designed by the internationally recognized architecture firm, Studio Ma, the building includes sustainability features, and houses studios, classrooms, offices, and exhibition and event space all under the same roof to create a complete focus for creativity.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO