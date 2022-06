SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Environmental Protection Agency issued an advisory about forever chemicals in our drinking water. Authorities from the EPA said PFAs or forever chemicals have been used in manufacturing since the 1940′s. They have contaminated drinking water across the country. The forever chemicals stay in the environment for years without breaking down. The government links them to cancer, infertility, and others if you are exposed to them for a lifetime.

