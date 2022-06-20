ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Meet your bartender

By JOHN STANTON
NOLA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJournalism and bars go together like whiskey and shot glasses. Since the first ink-stained wretches climbed from the primordial scoop soup, barrooms have been our home-away from home, our remote, our...

www.nola.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans June 24-26

This weekend there’s something fun for everyone in the family, beginning with NOLA Family Fun Day. Faubourg Brewing Co. teams up with the Mardi Gras Indian Council to host NOLA FAMILY DAY Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Faubourg Brewing Co., 3501 Jourdan Rd., New Orleans. The event features free live music and local food vendors like Valerie’s Sno-balls and Pee Wee’s Crab Cakes. Performers include Keedy Black, Sporty Brass Band, DJ Fiyo, and Reachell and the Regeneration Band. The first 100 guests will receive free beer. Check out more here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Pride Fest, Steve Earle, Rakim, a Rotary Downs farewell: music for June 23-29, 2022

As the dog days of summer arrive, New Orleans hosts a contemporary outlaw country singer-songwriter, a festival featuring queer-fronted bands and a legend of hip-hop. For more than 30 years, Steve Earle has evolved as an Americana singer-songwriter, titling at times more heavily into either rock or country, with the occasional acting sideline along the way (he had recurring roles in both “The Wire” and “Treme”). He’s not only a prolific songwriter, but an enthusiastic interpreter of other artists’ music. His 2009 album “Townes” explored compositions by iconic Texas musician Townes Van Zandt. His “J.T.,” released in early 2021, consisted mostly of songs written or co-written by his late son Justin Townes Earle. And his new “Jerry Jeff,” released in May, is a tribute to Jerry Jeff Walker, the Texas-based troubadour best known for the song “Mr. Bojangles.” Steve Earle & the Dukes headline Tipitina’s on Thursday. The Whitmore Sisters open the show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The latest shortage hits a New Orleans summer tradition at the bar: the Pimm's Cup

It was a steamy New Orleans afternoon when Aprille Raabe Busch and Celene Hadley took a table at the Columns Hotel on St. Charles Avenue during a weekend visit from Texas. The longtime friends previously lived in New Orleans and know its particular summer survival skills, including the ability of a long, tall glass of Pimm’s Cup to tame a sweltering day.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Satchmo SummerFest and NOLAxNOLA 2022 details announced

French Quarter Festivals released details for its annual Satchmo SummerFest in August and New Orleans & Company announced NOLAxNOLA will return on Sept. 23-Oct. 9. Nigel Hall, John Boutte, Germaine Bazzle, Big 6 Brass Band, the Roots of Music band and others perform at Satchmo SummerFest, which will be held Aug. 6-7 at the New Orleans Jazz Museum.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The Basilica of St. Stephen: Uptown New Orleans church joins rare, prestigious group

St. Stephen, the Catholic church whose six-sided spire has towered over Uptown since the late 1800s, has been named a basilica, joining a small and prestigious club. The Basilica of St. Stephen becomes only the third basilica in Louisiana — New Orleans' St. Louis Cathedral and the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Natchitoches are the others. There are about 90 more across the U.S.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bartenders#Food Drink#Beverages
NOLA.com

Why did the Navy close its Bywater base, now a magnet for squatters and crime?

Once a bustling federal administrative complex that employed thousands of people, the abandoned and deteriorating Navy base at the intersection of Dauphine Street and Poland Avenue in New Orleans' Bywater section is now home to squatters and a magnet for violent crime. Since the Navy relinquished the F. Edward Hébert Defense Complex base to New Orleans in 2013, the 25-acre property and its three massive buildings have sat empty, unused and unprotected from trespassers. Despite early efforts to transform the sturdy buildings into a disaster management center, the project fell stagnant.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Interim Xavier dean promoted, and other metro college news

XAVIER UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA: The new dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Xavier University of Louisiana is Anderson Sunda-Meya, who has been the college's interim dean since July 2021. LSU ENGINEERING: New Orleans native Steven Fletcher, a graduate student in engineering at LSU, is winner of the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NOLA.com

General Dynamics unit opens New Orleans office, creating 50 local jobs

General Dynamics Information Technology is opening a new office at the University of New Orleans research and technology park, known as “The Beach,” initially creating 50 new jobs locally. General Dynamics, an aerospace and defense contractor based in Reston, Virginia, said Thursday that the creation of the new...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

How does New Orleans’ $14.5 billion flood protection system work? Here’s what you need to know

After Hurricane Katrina and the 54 breaches that inundated the New Orleans area, the federal government set out to remake southeast Louisiana’s flood protection. Work was finally completed on the $12 billion network of levees, gates and floodwalls this year, and the Army Corps of Engineers handed over the entire system to the state, with local levee authorities now overseeing their upkeep. Work on related drainage projects amounting to $2.5 billion is ongoing.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

2 killed in shooting near edge of Little Woods area, NOPD says

Two men were killed in an overnight shooting near the edge of the Little Woods area and a third person was injured in a separate shooting in Algiers, New Orleans police said Wednesday. Update: 3rd man killed in shooting on same block. The double shooting was reported to authorities around...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy