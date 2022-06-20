Judge rules against Attorney General Mark Brnovich in election manual lawsuit

The local chapter of Yavapai County’s Conservatives for a Constitutional Republic (ConCR) has announced that it will host all three of the Republican candidates for LD1’s two House seats at a candidate forum this Saturday, June 25th, in Chino Valley. Rep Judy Burges and Rep Quang Nguyen, both incumbents seeking reelection, will offer updates on the current legislative session and a firsthand report on the new Arizona state budget. They will also discuss their priorities for the next legislative session. Ms. Selina Bliss, making her second run for the state legislature, will discuss her background and what she hopes to accomplish, if elected.
