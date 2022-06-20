ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Judge rules against Attorney General Mark Brnovich in election manual lawsuit

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA judge has struck down a bid by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to make Secretary of State Katie Hobbs produce an Election Procedures Manual the way he wants....

KGUN 9

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says new state abortion law will go into effect in about 90 days

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says a new Arizona law protecting life will go into effect in about 90 days. "Attorneys General have a solemn responsibility to defend the most vulnerable among us, and that’s exactly what we did today," said Attorney General Brnovich Friday morning. "I look forward to seeing the issue returned to elected representatives where it belongs. As Americans, we believe in the dignity and value of every person."
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona leaders react after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

PHOENIX - Arizona leaders are responding after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing states to have the final say on abortions. The controversial ruling on a case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization sets in motion a series of events that will likely lead to abortion being banned or severely restricted in roughly half of the 50 states.
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

LD1 House Candidates to Speak on Saturday

The local chapter of Yavapai County’s Conservatives for a Constitutional Republic (ConCR) has announced that it will host all three of the Republican candidates for LD1’s two House seats at a candidate forum this Saturday, June 25th, in Chino Valley. Rep Judy Burges and Rep Quang Nguyen, both incumbents seeking reelection, will offer updates on the current legislative session and a firsthand report on the new Arizona state budget. They will also discuss their priorities for the next legislative session. Ms. Selina Bliss, making her second run for the state legislature, will discuss her background and what she hopes to accomplish, if elected.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona Senate committee OKs $1 billion to secure water resources

An Arizona Senate committee approved a plan to provide $1 billion over the next three years to revamp the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority. Seventy-five percent of the money has to be spent to acquire water outside the state. That has led to options like building a desalination plant to treat water from the Sea of Cortez.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonaprogressgazette.com

The Breakdown – The Race to be Arizona’s Top Attorney: Arizona Attorney General

One common theme in many of these races that we’ve covered and will cover on The Breakdown is the fact that most of these races are open seats, making them more interesting to cover. The first Breakdown of a more top-ticket race, the race for Attorney General, is no different since incumbent Mark Brnovich is vacating the seat for what will likely be a Quixotic and unsuccessful bid for the US Senate (we’ll cover that later though).
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Defiant Kari Lake Says Arizona Won’t Enforce Unconstitutional Gun Laws After Controversial Vote

Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake struck a defiant tone Wednesday after 14 Senate Republicans crossed party lines and voted with Democrats on a gun control bill. “Arizona is a Second Amendment sanctuary state, and Kari Lake will ensure it stays that way. Republicans in Washington repeatedly fail to understand that, on every single issue, any deal we make with Democrats is just the first step on a slippery slope,” a spokesman for Lake’s campaign told The Arizona Sun Times. “They don’t make deals, they just take whatever ground Republicans are willing to cede and then keep marching forward with their leftist agenda.”
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Arizona lawmakers looking to provide secure and reliable water source

PHOENIX -- State lawmakers took the first steps Thursday to providing a secure and reliable source of water for Arizona. And the director of the state Department of Water Resources said the most likely and affordable prospect could involve Arizonans drinking their own waste -- and getting beyond the "ick factor.''
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Republican lawmakers vote to give all Arizona's 1.1 million students access to school vouchers

State representatives voted Wednesday to let any Arizona student get state funds to attend a private or parochial school. The party-line vote for universal vouchers for all 1.1 million students came even after the Republican majority removed the one bit of accountability that had been inserted in the original plan: a requirement for annual testing of the students who get those tax dollars. Rep. Jake Hoffman (R-Queen Creek), who moved to delete the requirement, said what’s happening at private schools is none of the government’s business, even if the test results would not be made public.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Bowers testimony shows democracy is under threat, group says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona group called Project Defend Democracy says the testimony of Arizona lawmaker Rusty Bowers before the January 6th Select Committee shows that democracy in America is in danger. “If people are watching, they can’t help but understand how close we were to this...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

