Ultra low sulfur diesel prices on the CME commodity exchange closed out the week with an enormous drop, but it wasn’t big enough to take levels down to a weekly decline. And the big drop came after a day in which one of the world’s most important forecasting reports, the monthly outlook of the International Energy Agency, gave an overview of the future for the “middle of the barrel” from which diesel comes. And that overview doesn’t have much of a forecast for price relief.

