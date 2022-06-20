ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Toyota Tacoma Owners Say No to The EV Tacoma Train

torquenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy do the majority of Tacoma owners say that they would not like an EV Tacoma? Could hybrid be the winner here?. The Toyota Tacoma has been an established truck here in the United States for almost 30 years. It was Toyota’s answer to the late mini truck scene happening in...

www.torquenews.com

CarBuzz.com

RUMOR: A Hardcore Toyota GR Camry Is Coming!

Together with Honda, Toyota is one of the brands keeping sedans relevant in the United States. The Toyota Camry and Corolla are two of the few sedans that are among the best-selling cars in this country, along with Honda's Civic and Accord. If Toyota wants to maintain interest in sedans for the foreseeable future, one way to go about doing this is to release performance-oriented versions of them. Sedans are often more sensible than their SUV counterparts, but making them desirable again isn't a bad tactic.
Motorious

Driver Outruns Cops With One Of The Most Powerful Muscle Cars, Then Runs Out Of Gas

If only the gas tank was bigger, this Hellcat could have pulled off one of the most successful getaways. What would you do with one of the fastest production cars ever made? Well, Mohamed Ahmed Abu-Shlieba thought the Dodge Challenger Hellcat could outrun the cops. Not only was he right about the police cars not being able to keep up, thanks to the Hellcat’s top speed of 200-MPH, the helicopters couldn’t keep up either.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Goodyear Recalls Tire Nobody Uses Anymore

Goodyear has agreed to recall more than 173,000 intended for commercial delivery vehicles and RVs nearly two decades after the last one was manufactured. The company’s G159 tires have been under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) since December of 2017 and the recall comes in the wake of years of lawsuits alleging the rubber contributed to a series of fatal accidents dating back to 1998.
CARS
torquenews.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Problem Some Owners Don’t Realize Until It’s Too Late

The Ford F-150 Lightning is an extremely popular electric truck. However, some owners buy one before finding out there is a problem when it comes to using one like they did with their previous gas or diesel truck. Ford F-150 Lightning Problem Spotlighted. There’s a reason why many people buy...
CARS
Benzinga

10 Of The Worst Cars Ever Made

Among the thousands of car models, names like the Ford Mustang and the Porsche 911 stand out as some of the most iconic vehicles ever created. On the other hand, certain cars have been produced that have come off as ridiculous in the long run in terms of design, safety, aesthetics, and feel.
CARS
CBS LA

Thieves drilling directly into vehicle gas tank to steal fuel

Drivers in Fontana and other areas are on the lookout since thieves have begun drilling holes in gas tanks in order steal fuel. They pop open the gas caps and syphon fuel out or crawl underneath the car and drill directly into the gas tank, causing unsuspecting families, who are already feeling the financial pain of high gas prices, to fork out even more money to repair the damage to their vehicle. "I smelled gas and I was like, 'Where is that coming from?' I didn't think anything of it until looked under my car and I was like, 'They're getting our...
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

28 arrested, 112 stolen catalytic converters recovered Inland Empire auto repair shops, recycling businesses

Inspections of dozens of vehicle repair shops throughout the Inland Empire turned up more than 100 stolen catalytic converters and resulted in 28 arrests, authorities said Thursday.Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed during the pandemic across Southern California. A number organized theft rings have been taken down, but the Vehicle Dismantler Industrial Strike Team — a task force made up of investigators from the DMV and law enforcement officers from Chino Hills, Chino, Upland, Montclair, Ontario and San Bernardino — recently focused its efforts on the automotive repair shops and recycling facilities that are purchasing the stolen catalytic converters.The strike team conducted business inspections at 64 automotive repair shops and recycling facilities, looking specifically for suspected stolen catalytic converters. Twenty-eight arrests were made, and 112 catalytic converters seized as a result of the inspections, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's Sgt. Ian Golditch. Four citations were also issued by the Department of Toxic Substance Control for environmental violations.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
SlashGear

Why Ford's Push To Remove EVs From Dealerships Is Great News

Ford is planning on removing electric vehicles from dealerships in a relatively major adjustment that could prove to be a good decision for both the company and its customers. Ford's supply of electric vehicles hasn't quite kept up with the public's demand, resulting in a situation where traditional dealerships are cashing in on what consumers are willing to pay for the next-generation tech. Instead of allowing the prices of their vehicles to skyrocket before they reach the road, Ford has announced a plan to ease some of the tension.
BUSINESS
Q 105.7

Famous Muscle Car Sat In Upstate NY Garage for 30 Years! Did You Own One?

How is it possible that a a classic sports car has been sitting untouched in an Upstate New York garage for nearly 30 years? I am the first to admit that I am not a car guy. I can do basic repairs but anything beyond a tire change has me heading to the local garage. At the same time, I love the way muscle cars and antique cars look so this find has me intrigued.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CarBuzz.com

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Gets A Hefty Price Increase

There's more bad news if you hope to get your hands on a Corvette C8 this year. In addition to production starting late, you'll be paying more for it. Chevrolet sent an official notice to its dealer network recently, which was shared on the Mid Engine CorvetteForum. "Chevrolet is announcing...
RETAIL
Mental_Floss

What Are Those Spinning Things on Top of UPS Trucks?

For millions of people, the sight of a UPS truck brings as much excitement as an ice cream truck. Drivers in their basic brown attire are usually carrying something you need (or want) from Amazon or other mail-order services. But the trucks have some interesting quirks. For one, drivers don’t...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles at risk of roll away crashes

Ford is recalling over 2.9 million vehicles to fix a transmission problem that can increase the risk of inadvertent rollaway crashes.The recall covers certain 2013 to 2019 Escape, 2013 to 2018 C-Max, 2013 to 2016 Fusion, 2013 to 2021 Transit Connect, and 2015 to 2018 Edge vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Wednesday that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade or detach. That can stop the vehicles from shifting into the intended gear. A vehicle thought to have been shifted into park may actually be in a different gear, allowing it to roll away.Ford says in documents that it knows of four injury reports due to the problem, and another six property damage claims. The company has 1,630 warranty reports and 233 complaints about the problem.Dealers will replace the bushing and add a protective cap. Owners will be notified by letter starting June 27. Read More Rwanda: Preparation for next flight ‘begins now’
CARS

